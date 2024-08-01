Lisa Kudrow’s Unexpected Path from Frasier to Friends

Lisa Kudrow, famed for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom Friends, once had a completely different career trajectory. Before she landed the part of the beloved quirky musician, she was cast as Roz Doyle in Frasier.
Kudrow’s Short-lived Role on Frasier
The actress was initially picked to play Roz, the producer on Frasier. However, before even filming the pilot, she was replaced by Peri Gilpin. Jeff Greenberg, the casting director, recalls this change as being particularly difficult, admitting that it was “horrible” to make the switch.
I was trying to like [ask], ‘What can I do?’ But I think they did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Perri Gilpin. I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Perri should have always been Roz.
A Stroke of Luck with Mad About You
After being fired from Frasier, Lisa Kudrow landed a small guest role on Mad About You as a waitress. Despite her agent advising her against it, Kudrow took the part and returned for five more episodes. This performance paved the way for her future role on Friends.
The Breakthrough with Friends
Kudrow’s encounter with Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane, who were putting together the cast of Friends, set her on the path to star as Phoebe Buffay. During her audition with director James Burrows—who had directed several memorable episodes of both Frasier and Friends—she felt unsure yet was ultimately chosen for the part that would define her career.
An Iconic Performance in Friends
Kudrow played Phoebe from 1994 to 2004, earning multiple accolades including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Reflecting on her portrayal of Phoebe, Kudrow has said:
I had played dumb girls, sure. But it wasn’t really me. I feel like s—, I tricked them. At the audition, I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that’s how I got it, I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe, you know.
