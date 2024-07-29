Lisa Kudrow Reveals Challenges with Friends’ Studio Audience Reactions

Lisa Kudrow, famously known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, recently shared an unexpected insight about her time filming the beloved sitcom. On the July 23 episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Kudrow shed light on a unique challenge she faced during live tapings.
The Unexpected Annoyance
Despite her deep fondness for the show, there was one particular aspect that often irritated Kudrow over the decade-long run. In her conversation with Conan O’Brien, she mentioned that she found it challenging to deal with the studio audience’s exaggerated reactions. Kudrow explained,
They were laughing for too long. It wasn’t that funny. It wasn’t an honest response, and it irritated me.
Interference with Timing
Kudrow emphasized that the extended laughter wasn’t just a minor inconvenience but disrupted the show’s timing.
There are other lines. Sometimes I would just look out if they’d been laughing too long, and go, ‘Come on.’ Really angry. This issue was compounded by the fact that TV shows are primarily tailored for home viewers rather than the in-studio audience.
An Insight from Jennifer Aniston
Kudrow’s co-star, Jennifer Aniston, shared her perspective on this matter during her Variety Actors On Actors interview with Quinta Brunson. Aniston revealed,
Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed. She’d be like, ‘Ugh, are you still — I’m not done! It’s not that funny!’
The Filming Process
The filming of each Friends episode often took between six to eight hours due to multiple takes and rewrites based on audience reactions. This dynamic environment sometimes led to mixed results as repeats of the same joke could diminish spontaneous laughter from the crowd. Kudrow commented on this conundrum:
But it worked the first time! All I knew is you’re going to take the laugh track from the first take and move it to whatever take this is.
A Balancing Act
Kudrow highlighted a critical point about balancing performance with live audience feedback:
If it was a stage play, laugh as long as you want … It’s terrible. They instructed our audience not to do anything like that, I think. This directed approach aimed to maintain seamless continuity for viewers at home while engaging those present during filming.
The Adaptability of Writers
This atmosphere required writers to adapt quickly, often rewriting lines on the spot to keep scenes fresh and engaging. Instantaneous creativity became a hallmark of Friends’ success, though it came with its own set of challenges. For instance, episodes like “The One With The Geller Cup” evidenced spontaneous script adjustments inspired by props such as a simple troll doll.
The intricate dance between actors, writers, and audiences exemplified how fine-tuning humor in real-time shaped one of TV’s most adored comedies.
