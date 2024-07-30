Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Frustrating Moments with Friends’ Live Audience

Lisa Kudrow shared an unexpected detail about her experience filming the iconic show, Friends. During her appearance on the July 23 episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, she revealed that the live studio audience sometimes irritated her due to their exaggerated reactions.
Kudrow Got Annoyed with Prolonged Laughter
I get really irritated on the set, Kudrow admitted when discussing how the continuous laughter from the studio audience could be disruptive. She explained,
They were laughing for too long. It wasn’t that funny. It wasn’t an honest response and it irritated me. This excessive laughing would often disrupt the pacing of the scenes, leading Kudrow to feel quite agitated.
The Impact of Audience Reactions on Filming
During their conversation, Kudrow highlighted how this extended laughter affected the overall filming process. The actress noted that one episode could take six to eight hours to film, due to multiple takes driven by the need to reactivate a fatigued audience. The diminished responses often led writers to incorrectly assume that certain jokes weren’t landing as expected, prompting unnecessary rewrites and additional takes.
But it worked the first time!, she pointed out in frustration.
Show Made for Home Viewers
Kudrow argued that Friends, despite having a live audience during filming, was ultimately produced for those watching at home. She explained,
If it was a stage play, laugh as long as you want… It’s being filmed and now I’m just standing there … you do like nod, ‘Yeah, I said that.’ It’s terrible. They instructed our audience not to do anything like that, I think.
Aniston’s Observation Adds Insight
Jennifer Aniston provided additional context during an interview with Quinta Brunson for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. She shared a humorous anecdote about Kudrow’s reaction to prolonged audience laughter,
Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed,” she said, laughing. “She’d be like, ‘Ugh, are you still — I’m not done! It’s not that funny!
A Glimpse Behind the Scenes
The behind-the-scenes dynamics of Friends reveal that while the show remained a beloved staple in homes around the world for its decade-long run, there were moments of genuine frustration for its stars. Lisa Kudrow’s candid revelations offer fans a deeper understanding of just how challenging maintaining comedic timing and consistency could be amidst an unpredictable live studio audience.
