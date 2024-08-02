Lisa Kudrow Reflected on Almost Starring in Frasier Before Friends

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about her short-lived role on the hit sitcom Frasier. While she is now celebrated worldwide as Phoebe Buffay from Friends, things could have been very different for the actress.
Unforeseen Career Twist
In 1993, a year before her star-making role in Friends, Lisa was cast as Roz Doyle on Frasier, a spin-off of Cheers. Initially, it seemed like an excellent career move, but it wasn’t meant to be. Unfortunately, Lisa was let go shortly after being cast.
She reflected on the experience in her latest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, confirming,
I didn’t film it. I got fired from Frasier.
A Role Recast
Roz Doyle’s character was essential as Frasier’s radio show producer. However, despite Lisa’s efforts to keep the role, director James Burrows informed her that things just “weren’t working” during rehearsals. Desperate to stay on, she recounted how she asked,
What can I do?
The role thereafter went to Peri Gilpin, who played Roz flawlessly across the show’s 11 seasons. Lisa has since praised Peri and acknowledged,
I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.
A Silver Lining
Despite this setback, Lisa’s career took an unexpected twist when she was cast as Ursula in Mad About You. Contrary to her agent’s advice, she accepted the role, which led to five more episodes and later helped her secure her iconic part on Friends. Reflecting upon this period, she shared how being the sole person from the main cast who had to audition:
When I had my audition, I did it… it was just this small room. He is sitting at a desk. I’m in a chair, and the audition was like a little monologue. And when I’m done, he just went, ‘No notes’. And I thought, ‘Alright. I don’t know what that means. It’s hopeless.’
The Impact of Losing Frasier
Kelsey Grammer’s strong on-screen personality clashed with Lisa’s subtle approach for the narrative needs. This misalignment led to her dismissal from the project even before filming began.
The firing didn’t hinder Lisa Kudrow’s journey towards stardom. Instead, it perhaps played a crucial role in shaping one of TV’s most memorable characters ever – Phoebe Buffay.
In retrospect, Kelsey Grammer’s proactive measures during that time indicate his desire to get the right fit for Frasier. As he mentioned,
I asked a writer behind-the-scenes if they were holding back any scripts.
The rest, as they say, is history. Thanks to both good fortune and exceptional talent, what began as a missed opportunity on one hit sitcom paved the way for unforgettable success on another.
