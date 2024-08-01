Lisa Kudrow Leads Fantastical Heists in Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits Series

A couple of years ago, Taika Waititi slid into Lisa Kudrow’s Instagram DMs with a proposition: How would she feel about visiting New Zealand for the first time and filming a fantasy show — a genre she had yet to explore — for six months?

Kudrow, born and raised in Los Angeles and not particularly fond of long travels, couldn’t pass up on the opportunity. The show in question was Time Bandits — a series adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy classic. The original film included performances from Monty Python stars like John Cleese and Michael Palin, along with Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, and Ian Holm.

In the new Apple TV+ series that premiered Wednesday, Kudrow stars as Penelope, the de facto leader of a ragtag group of thieves who is forced to journey through time and space with an 11-year-old history-obsessed boy named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) after a portal opens up in his bedroom.

The Chemistry and Humor

Waititi plays the Supreme Being, from whom the bandits stole the map of the universe to time travel; Clement portrays the Supreme Being’s cosmic arch-nemesis, Pure Evil, who sends his demonic minions to retrieve the stolen map.

The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (known for recent public discussions about difficulties on set), Tadhg Murphy, Rune Temte, and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Penelope’s traveling time bandits.

Reinterpreting Roles

Kudrow describes her character Penelope’s motivation stemming from the insult of not being appreciated by the Supreme Being. Together with other bandits who felt unappreciated, they stole the map to journey through time.

This role aligns with Kudrow’s trend of playing charming yet self-aware comedic characters. She explained that it’s very human to just not be aware of how you move through the world and how you’re perceived.

Original Movie Spirit

Terry Gilliam’s original 1981 film combines Monty Python’s wackiness with an epic historical adventure. Fans were excited about Taika Waititi’s involvement considering his grasp on unique humor. The movie starred celebrated actors like John Cleese and Sean Connery, cementing its cult status.

Kudrow’s Preparation

Kudrow relished learning different eras that Time Bandits visit, such as Chinese pirate leader Zheng Yi Sao featured in the premiere. She noted how I love that it’s got these little introductions to whole other parts of the world that have a history and a culture.

A Fresh Take

The group dynamics parallel some character-driven films like Goodfellas, with each member bringing unique flavor while looking out for each other during their fantastical heists. Despite its fantastical elements, Waititi aims for grounded themes relatable to audiences today.

