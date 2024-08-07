Lionsgate Announces New John Wick Series With Keanu Reeves as Executive Producer

Lionsgate is expanding its John Wick universe with a new series titled John Wick: Under The High Table. The action series will be executive produced by Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. Stahelski will also direct the pilot episode.
The story, written by Robert Levine, picks up directly after the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. Following John Wick’s departure from the world of the High Table, new characters will emerge to make their mark while some of the franchise’s veteran characters remain steadfast in their ways.
The new series aims to blend old and new characters, similar to Lionsgate’s approach with The Continental: From the World of John Wick, one of Peacock’s biggest original launches in 2023. Special emphasis is placed on the dynamic between these characters as they navigate a changed universe.
In January, Stahelski signed a deal with Lionsgate to oversee creative efforts on the John Wick franchise across various media. This further solidifies his commitment to shaping the future of the beloved series.
Keanu Reeves Attached as Executive Producer
Currently, Keanu Reeves is attached as an executive producer but has no acting component in this project. However, he remains very hands-on with the series’ development.
A Brief Look Back at John Wick: Chapter 4
In John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released in March 2023, John (Reeves) and fellow assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) earn their freedom from the High Table. After John kills Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), Winston (Ian McShane) gets reinstated as Hotel Manager of the rebuilt New York Continental. However, John is left gravely injured, with his fate ambiguous.
The movie ends with a post-credits scene teasing a confrontation between Caine and Akira (Rina Sawayama). Akira attacks him to avenge the death of her father, Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), killed earlier by Caine.
Future Spin-offs and Sequels
This scene potentially sets up a spinoff centered on Yen’s Caine character. The momentum doesn’t stop here; Ballerina, another spinoff starring Ana de Armas and set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, is also in development. Directed by Len Wiseman, it will delve deeper into her character’s quest for revenge.
Plans for a Fifth Film?
A fifth installment in the John Wick series is also under development. Both Keanu Reeves and Stahelski have hinted at ideas for this future film, ensuring fans that the saga’s conclusion might still be far off.
A Prequel Series Shines Light on The Continental
If waiting for these projects seems tough, fans can look forward to a prequel series about The Continental’s early days, set for release this September. Spanning back to the ‘70s, this show will explore Winston’s origins, with Ayomide Adegun and Colin Woodell portraying younger versions of key characters.
