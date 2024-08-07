Linden Ashby Returns to The Young and the Restless as Cameron Kirsten

Linden Ashby is back on The Young and the Restless, reprising his role as the notorious Cameron Kirsten. Known for his turbulent past with Sharon Rosales, Ashby’s return brings a wave of suspense and excitement.
Remembering Cameron
Cameron Kirsten, played by Ashby, was a software developer who had a brief but memorable stint on the show over 20 years ago. A lot of people might not remember him, as he was only on air for less than a year. Nevertheless, his actions left a long-lasting impact, predominantly through his interactions with Sharon Newman.
A Bittersweet Reunion
(Linden Ashby’s) portrayal of Cameron is well-remembered for his turbulent relationship with Sharon. Twenty years ago, Cameron’s harassment and eventual imprisonment marked a significant storyline. His return now is rumored to bring an element of revenge towards Sharon, creating suspenseful and gripping television.
A Complex Character
Ashby has had various notable roles including Brett Cooper on Melrose Place and Sheriff Noah Stilinski on Teen Wolf. Linden’s versatile acting career also saw him in films like Mortal Kombat, where he portrayed Johnny Cage. This versatile background enriches Cameron Kirsten’s character.
Impact on Current Plotlines
Cameron Kirsten’s past deeds are now being revisited through old episodes and flashbacks, adding depth to the current plots. There’s speculation that someone from Cameron’s past could be seeking revenge on behalf of her disgruntled ex or any undisclosed character tied to his earlier heinous acts.
The Specter of the Past
In a refreshing twist,

His return seems set to reopen old wounds for Sharon Newman, bringing her traumatic past into the present narrative.

Linden Ashby’s Personal Life
Outside the screen, Ashby shares his life with wife Susan Walters and their two daughters, Grace and Savannah. His reappearance on Y&R adds an interesting dimensionality, threading his off-screen experiences into the fabric of his complex characters.Graduated from Bolles High School in Florida.
