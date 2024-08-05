Linden Ashby Returns as Cameron Kirsten on The Young and the Restless, Shaking Up Sharon’s Life

On May 25, 2023, after being off the show for 20 years, it was announced that Linden Ashby would return to The Young And The Restless as Cameron Kirsten, as part of Y&R’s 50th anniversary. It is revealed that Cameron is Sharon’s secret admirer who sent her the bottle of champagne. Ashby first appeared on May 29. It was unknown if Ashby was returning on contract or in a recurring or guest role. In June 2023, Ashby left the role seemingly just as quickly as he returned.
The return of Cameron Kirsten has shaken up Genoa City, bringing waves of anxiety and suspicion to Sharon. One of the major plot twists involves Cameron, Sharon’s ex-husband, making a sudden return to Genoa City. Cameron claims he has information about Cassie, the daughter that Sharon believes died after a tragic accident. His intentions and motivations behind this unexpected return raise questions and suspicions among various characters.
Cassie, Mariah’s late twin sister, plays a significant role in the complex relationships between Sharon, Mariah, and Cameron. The intertwined history of these characters adds layers of tension and emotion to the ongoing narrative.
My most significant change, however, had to do with perhaps the most controversial character in the series.
Devon’s Concern for Sharon
Devon provides a supportive ear for Sharon and expresses concern about how Cameron’s return will affect her journey of healing and growth. This showcases Devon’s perspective on how Cameron’s presence influences Sharon’s storyline.
The Emotional Rollercoaster Continues
Cameron’s return stirs memories and unresolved feelings for Sharon. Phyllis is drawn into an emotional vortex along with other characters like Nick. This particular plot twist adds significant depth to the character relationships and underlying tensions.
The effects of Cameron’s re-emergence were immediate and profound. From day one…the audience could sense the turmoil brewing within Sharon. Her hallucinations indicate how deeply Cameron’s presence affects her mental state.
Cameron’s Psychological Games with Sharon
At Sharon’s place, she hallucinates Cameron saying he’s sorry he hasn’t had a chance to clean up since she killed him. He notes that when he was alive he wanted to be in her heart, but now that he’s dead, he’ll have to settle for being in her head. These words weigh heavily on Sharon as she confronts her past trauma.
Cameron’s Influence Linger On
Despite leaving again in June 2023, Cameron’s influence continues to linger over Sharon and others connected to him. The storyline indicates that even in his absence, his shadow looms large.
A Web of Emotions
As Mariah pointed out, her mother Sharon once had big dreams for Cassie. Now every glimpse of Aria reminds her of what might have been—the life Cassie never got to live.
Navigating these emotions requires immense strength from Sharon. As Cameron’s manipulations continue to disrupt her world, it’s clear this is just the beginning of his dark influence returning.
Piers Morgan recounts a time when Mariah Carey kept people waiting on set for over 12 hours while showcasing a diva-like attitude that left Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne feeling frustrated and angry.
Follow Us