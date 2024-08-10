Lily Sullivan to Lead in Blumhouse’s New M3GAN Spin-off Movie SOULM8TE

Blumhouse and Universal are wasting precisely no time in getting the M3GAN cinematic universe off the ground. Last year’s horror flick from director Gerard Johnstone proved to be one of the biggest original hits. Not only is a sequel on the way, but we have the recently announced spin-off titled SOULM8TE in the works as well. According to a press release, Lily Sullivan, known best for her work in Evil Dead Rise, has boarded the cast of said spin-off.
Lily Sullivan takes on the lead role
Sullivan has landed the lead role in SOULM8TE. The film, set to be directed by Kate Dolan, will feature Sullivan portraying an artificially intelligent android. Her character is described as a gorgeous lovebot who becomes deadly through a bid to create a sentient partner for a grieving man.
A Modern Technological Thriller
The screenplay has been rewritten by Dolan, working from an original draft by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines). The story, created alongside horror master James Wan and Ingrid Bisu, is described as being in the tradition of 90s domestic thrillers but infused with a modern technological twist. In SOULM8TE, a man acquires an intelligent android to cope with his wife’s death, inadvertently transforming her into a deadly soulmate.
Lily Sullivan and Her Rising Horror Profile
Lily Sullivan remains comfortably within her horror genre niche. Her performance in Evil Dead Rise received praise, and she also starred in Monolith. This role continues her trend of strong leads in horror films.
Anticipating Audience Response
Shooting has just begun for M3GAN 2.0, slated for release on June 27, 2025. It’s unclear if Blumhouse will concurrently work on both projects or complete one before moving onto another.
The Blumhouse Model at Work
M3GAN amassed $180 million worldwide from a $12 million budget, showcasing Blumhouse’s efficient model. Spinoffs following such success are rare but justified in this case given M3GAN’s immediate cultural impact and lucrativeness.
The Creative Minds Behind SOULM8TE
