Lily Collins in Rome for Emily in Paris Filming

by
Lily Collins Spotted in Rome for Filming

‘Emily in Paris’ gears up for its fourth season, and the buzz is all about Lily Collins who is currently in Rome to shoot some key scenes for the beloved Netflix series. The actress herself sparked excitement with her recent social media activity, where she hinted at Roman adventures ahead. Most notably, Lily Collins wrote on Instagram beneath a photo in front of the Colosseum: Thinking about the Roman Empire…

Rome as a Backdrop to Fresh Twists in Plot

Season four of ‘Emily in Paris’ promises an intriguing interplay of cultural scenery with a focus on Rome’s iconic aesthetics. “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday,” Lily Collins teased in a promotional video.

Details on Filming and Cast Dynamics

Filming, which resumed after delays due to the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes that had paused Hollywood productions, has rolled smoothly into the vibrant streets of Rome after wrapping up earlier sessions in France. Many beloved characters from previous seasons are joining Collins in this new chapter, potentially including Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), and newcomer Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). "It makes a lot of sense, actually. They always do everything strategically, and they’re never going to tell you too much … The beauty of Season 4 is that we’re still shooting it right now. And so the dynamics are changing and they’ve allowed for that," Lily Collins remarked, sharing insight into the ongoing production dynamism.

The stakes are high as fan speculations swirl around potential storyline evolutions and character developments following the explosive cliffhangers of the previous season.

