Leah McKendrick to Helm New Universal Monster Film Project

EXCLUSIVE: Leah McKendrick is set to write and direct an Untitled Monster Project based in folklore for Atomic Monster and Universal Pictures. James Wan will produce the project with Michael Clear and Judson Scott executive producing. Alayna Glasthal is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.
Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it revolving around a mythical monster.
McKendrick is best known as the writer, director, and star of Scrambled, which was released in theaters by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions this year. The pic was produced by Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and originally premiered at SXSW, earning rave reviews following its premiere with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can now find the film on Hulu.
She recently set up her feature script Voicemails For Isabelle at Netflix with Escape Artists attached to produce and McKendrick on board to direct.
This is about a young woman trying to navigate her dating life in Los Angeles.
She just finished writing an I Know What You Did Last Summer movie for Sony with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson attached to direct and Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr in talks to reprise their roles. The film is dated for a Summer 2025 release.
Her other recent studio credits include Mrs. Claus for Hello Sunshine with Jennifer Garner attached to star, Summer Lovin’, a prequel to GREASE, for Paramount, with Temple Hill and Picturestart producing and Double Knot for Sony and Hello Sunshine.
She is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Management, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.
