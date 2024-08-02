Laurence Fishburne and Casey Affleck Navigate Space Madness in New Thriller Slingshot

It seems that acclaimed actor Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”) has some uncanny attraction to sci-fi projects centered around doomed spaceships. After his roles in 2016’s “Passengers” and the 1997 cult classic, “Event Horizon,” he is now sharing the screen with the Academy Award-winning Casey Affleck (“Manchester By the Sea”) and Tomer Capone (“The Boys”) in Bleecker Street’s upcoming outer space thriller, “Slingshot.” We’ve got the first full trailer to give you a glimpse of what’s to come.

An Astral Journey Fraught with Nightmares

The basic plot revolves around a harrowing 1.5-billion-mile trek to Saturn’s moon Titan. One astronaut, played by Casey Affleck, struggles to distinguish between nightmares and reality. His mental state deteriorates due to the side effects of hibernation drugs administered for the long hauls.

Behind the Scenes Talent

This film arrives in theaters on Aug. 30, 2024, potentially a sleeper hit in the late summer box office rush. Under the direction of Mikael Håfström (“1408”) and based on a screenplay by R. Scott Adams (“Donner Pass”) and Nathan Parker (“Moon”), this riveting production also stars Emily Beecham (“Cruella”) and David Morrissey (“The Walking Dead”).

A Psychological Thriller of Astronomical Proportions

The official synopsis describes “Slingshot” as a psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne. It’s centered on an elite trio of astronauts aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As they gear up for a dangerous maneuver that could either catapult them towards Titan or send them into deep space, it becomes increasingly challenging for Affleck’s character to maintain his grip on reality.

A Star-Studded Cast with Stellar Performances

Bleecker Street’s “Slingshot,” featuring notable performances, was primarily filmed at Korda Studios in Budapest. It was produced by Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major, and Beau Turpin, along with executive producers including Ivett Havasi and Joanna Plafsky.

“Signature has a fantastic track record with quality independent sci-fi films, and we are very pleased to add the excellent ‘Slingshot’ to our slate for 2024,” shared Elizabeth Williams.

A Legacy of Sci-Fi Masterpieces

Fishburne’s history with science fiction is rich and complex. Reflecting back to his role in “Event Horizon”, Dr. William Weir once said: I created the Event Horizon to reach the stars…she was alive!. This connection enhances his presence in “Slingshot”, adding layers of intrigue for longtime fans.

With such a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, “Slingshot” could well be one of those rare, mind-bending space odysseys that leaves audiences pondering its themes long after exiting the theater.

