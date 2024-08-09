Lauralee Bell Mourns the Loss of Beloved Family Pet Chelsea

Please join us in sending love and support to The Young & The Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) and her family as they mourn the loss of their beloved family pet, Chelsea. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lauralee shared the devastating news along with touching photos of her cherished dog.
I’ve waited a few days to post this because I wanted to keep things positive with the excitement of the Emmys plus this was very hard but so many of you have been so sweet and loving where our dogs are concerned so I needed to explain what has happened…, Lauralee wrote. She shared that she never would have anticipated needing to say goodbye to Bo, another one of their dogs. This sudden departure added more sorrow to their lives as they had just lost his older brother Couver.
Lauralee described Chelsea as part of what the family fondly referred to as the OG3.
This amazing girl came into our lives in 2009 when our kids were young. She was part of what we called the OG3. An incredible sister to Couver and Bo and a fearless protector of us who happened to love every morsel of food you gave her.
In 2020, Chelsea faced enormous adjustments after losing her brothers Couver due to old age and Bo quite suddenly.
It was a big adjustment for all of us and obviously for her but after some time she settled into being the queen of our house.
A few months later, two puppies joined the family, bringing joy back into Chelsea’s life as she embraced her new role with enthusiasm. Lauralee highlighted Chelsea’s maternal instinct, noting how well she trained these new additions despite their boundless energy and sometimes rough play.
Despite facing health challenges last year that led Lauralee’s daughter to say a premature goodbye before heading off to college, Chelsea defied expectations by gracing them with another full year of love. Reflecting on this poignant moment, Lauralee expressed profound gratitude for the extra time spent with her loyal companion.
The family’s final tribute to Chelsea encapsulated their enduring bond:
A positive I have to point out is a year ago this month, Chelsea had three days where she would barely lift her head so our daughter said goodbye before heading to college. She’s a miracle to have hung on with us for a full year longer.
We will forever love you, Chel,” Lauralee concluded in her heartfelt tribute,
and our greatest hope is your two brothers were waiting for you and you play forever together again as the unforgettable OG3.
Follow Us