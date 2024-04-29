Late Night With The Devil Movie Review This Horror Story Mixes Documentary Style with Supernatural Scares

David Dastmalchian’s Chilling Performance in a Horror-Charged Talk Show
Late Night with the Devil, anchored by David Dastmalchian’s gripping portrayal of late-night talk show host Jack Delroy, spins a harrowing tale set in the eerie backdrop of 1977. On a fateful Halloween night, what begins as an attempt to boost sagging ratings spirals into a nightmarish scenario, blurring the lines between reality and otherworldly terror on live television.
Historical Context Enriches The Sinister Plot
The setting in 1977 is pivotal, not only adding a layer of authenticity but also enhancing the atmospheric tension. The historical setting mirrors the unsettling mood as a popular late night talk show in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. Moreover, the historically influenced settings impact the film thematically and visually, reinforcing its dark narrative.
A Convergence of Documentary Style and Supernatural Horror
The blend of documentary realism with chills is innovatively executed. The
rebroadcast of the master tape from the final broadcast of the 1970s talk show Night Owls with Jack Delroy employs various filming techniques, including
black-and-white footage to enhance this effect. This clever melding integrates gritty realism with gripping horror, maintaining suspense and engaging viewers deeply into its unfolding mystery.
Earning Its Place in Horror Film Lore
Late Night with the Devil not only achieved a remarkable feat by becoming Shudder’s most streamed film but also captivated audiences with its unique horror narration. It grossed over $11 million worldwide, reflecting its broad appeal and success across multiple platforms. Additionally, its found-footage style accentuated by effective set design further anchored its credibility and appeal.
An Ensemble Cast Brings Depth to the Eerie Atmosphere
The supporting cast, including
Fayssal Bazzi as a psychic and Ian Bliss as a paranormal skeptic, bring dynamic performances that enrich the narrative’s intensity. Their interactions on set play out under Dastmalchian’s lead, creating a riveting watch that threads through moments of high tension and horror.
Critical Acclaim Reflects A Movie Well-Made
The critical reception has been strongly positive, with Rotten Tomatoes showering it with a 97% fresh rating. Such acclaim not only highlights the movie’s excellence in horror filmmaking but also aligns with audience appreciation for both its storytelling prowess and technical execution.