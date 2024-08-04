Lando Star Wars Series Canceled with Justin Simien at the Helm

Justin Simien recently revealed that the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story spinoff series, Lando, starring Donald Glover, will not be moving forward.
In an interview with Collider, Simien opened up about the demise of the project. He explained thatSimien grieved the project’s fate intensely.
It was pretty developed. There was a Bible. There was concept art. There were scripts. But it just wasn’t meant to be. Reflecting on his emotions, Simien added,
For me, it has to be done pretty straight on. Like, ‘I am in grief. I do not feel good.’ I have to let myself feel those feelings.
The series was announced back in 2020, following Glover’s standout performance as Lando Calrissian in the 2018 prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story. With Simien’s success from three seasons of Dear White People on Netflix, it seemed poised for greatness.
The project initially began as a Disney+ series but later pivoted to a movie format helmed by Donald and Stephen Glover.
Despite the shift, the star power and creative talents involved couldn’t save it from falling through. The reasons behind its failure remain unclear.
Meanwhile, Simien isn’t slowing down. He’s set to team up with Tawny Newsome on a live-action Star Trek comedy series. The news was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con with the intriguing synopsis –
Federations outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant.
Simien shared his excitement:
I literally grew up watching that show and wishing I could go to space. I’m living that childhood dream right now. Besides this new venture, his docuseries Hollywood Black, shines light on race and representation in Hollywood and is set to premiere on August 11 on MGM+
