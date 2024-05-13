Home
Lala Kent Will Not Discuss Vanderpump Rules Until Reunion Part 3 and Addresses Critics

by
Lala Kent’s Strategic Silence on Vanderpump Rules Speculation

Lala Kent has made a clear and deliberate decision to not discuss any details about Vanderpump Rules until part three of the show’s reunion. Stating her intentions, Lala emphasized, I haven’t spoken about it yet, because you’re not going to hear from me until part three of the reunion. This anticipation builds intrigue and keeps the audience eagerly waiting for her revelations.

The Tension Builds at the Reunion

Further heightening the suspense, Lala has mentioned confronting issues directly during this awaited segment of the reunion. I won’t talk about Vanderpump until part 3, she asserted firmly. Her strategic choice to withhold comments till then serves to both manage personal stress and channel discussions more effectively.

A Focus on Self-care and Anticipation

Lala explains her silence as a form of self-care, aiming to cut down on unnecessary drama by postponing her discussions. In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty, Lala conveyed her feelings post-reunion, shedding light on the emotional toll such intense interactions can have. Moreover, she mentions, Part 3 is when Vanderpump Rules airs. It doesn’t air until summer or fall of next year. So, I just protect my sanity, eliminating extra drama in my life, so they will have to wait.

A Tactic Against Pressure and Critique

Emphasizing control over how she engages with the public and media scrutiny, Lala shares, I’m not going to talk to anybody until part three of the reunion. I owe it to myself, and I owe it to them, and that’s my right. This assertive stance allows her to dictate on her own terms when and what she will divulge about her experiences on Vanderpump Rules.

Conclusion

This calculated silence by Lala Kent not only serves as a coping mechanism but also strategically sets the stage for a dramatic reveal at part three of the reunion. Fans are left speculating about what might be disclosed when Lala finally decides to break her silence. This tactic keeps viewers hooked and eager for the next installments of Vanderpump Rules.

Steve Delikson
