10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kurt Russell

Since the 1970s, Kurt Russell has been among the leading male stars of Hollywood for decades. Since his rise to fame, it’s been one movie after the other which has led to his icon status. The star himself started acting at the age of 12 in the TV show The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters.
He’s gone on to act in tons of roles that have earned him critical acclaim and an array of awards. With over 100 acting credits to his name, it’s safe to say the star has been hard at work. However, Russell’s acting career and personal life have numerous layers. With that in mind, here are ten facts about him that you may not be familiar with.
10. Kurt Russell Was Almost Cast For Star Wars
Kurt Russell is probably as famous as Luke Skywalker or Han Solo in a parallel universe. But here’s a funny story, when he was in his 20s, he auditioned for Star Wars. Naturally, he was seriously considered for the roles of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. However, it took some time for George Lucas to decide on the cast. So, Russell had to withdraw his name from consideration once he accepted a role in the short-lived television series The Quest.
9. He Accepted The Role In Vanilla Sky Without Reading The Script
It’s pretty adventurous for an actor to take on a role without reading the script, and Russell is nothing if not adventurous. In fact, he decided to star in Vanilla Sky without reading the screenplay. The A-lister simply took the part because he wanted to collaborate with Tom Cruise and director Cameron Crowe.
He was fascinated by Crowe when he saw him in action on the set of Almost Famous while visiting Kate Hudson. Meanwhile, Russell and Cruise were close companions for many years but had never worked together. To date, Vanilla Sky is the only film they both appear in.
8. He Is The Actor Who Shaped John Carpenter’s Filmography
Kurt Russell and John Carpenter are an acclaimed director/actor combo who collaborated on five movies dating back to 1979 when they did Elvis together. Russell later played a range of anti-hero characters in several John Carpenter films in the 1980s. Escape from New York, The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China were all commercial and critical hits. Russell’s performances in these films were recognized for their complexity and subtlety. As such, he rapidly became one of Carpenter’s most regular collaborators.
7. The Movie Star Is A Pilot
There’s Kurt Russell, the man, and Kurt Russell, the actor. Well, Kurt Russell, the man happens to be a skilled pilot with an FAA private license to fly. He’s authorized to operate single and multi-engine aircraft under instrument conditions. His remarkable aviation qualifications place him among the few Hollywood actors with such significant aviation experience.
6. He Reported A UFO Once
Russell claimed to have witnessed a strange aircraft phenomenon in 1997 while flying with his stepson, Oliver Hudson, above Phoenix, Arizona. He reported seeing a “V” shape from north to south in the sky. Russell stated that these lights hovered, lighted up, then faded at distinct periods.
5. He Was Nominated for Emmy Award in 1979
One of the highest honors out there for an actor is winning an Emmy award. In fact, even being nominated for one is pretty much a big deal in the industry. Russell was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in the film Elvis in 1979. His portrayal of the legendary musician won him critical praise coupled with a nomination for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ annual award. Regrettably, he lost out to Peter Strauss, but his nomination proved his brilliance and competence as an actor.
4. Kurt Russell Was Princess Diana’s Friend
Russell met Diana, Princess of Wales, for the first time during a Royal screening of his 1991 film Backdraft in London. He later welcomed the Princess to his Colorado ranch, which he shared with Goldie Hawn. She had previously discussed the stress of dealing with paparazzi with Russell, and the actor believed his property could be a good location for her to find some tranquillity. Kurt talked about the visit when he appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
3. Elvis Presley Played A Huge Part In Kurt’s Career
Here’s a juicy one, Kurt Russell has portrayed Elvis Presley several times during his career. The first time he played the King of Rock and Roll, he earned an Emmy nomination. He went on to play the role of an Elvis impersonator again in the film 3000 Miles to Graceland. Crowning all that, he even had the pleasure of working with the musician while he was still a kid. He told GQ about the extraordinary experience and how pleasant and great guy Presley was.
2. Kurt Russell Was A Last Minute Replacement On Death Proof
Some of the roles Kurt Russell is best known for were initially intended for other well-known actors. For instance, Russell wasn’t originally meant to play the slick but evil Stuntman Mike in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof. Tarantino originally cast Mickey Rourke, but he quit during pre-production for reasons neither he nor Tarantino has ever publicly discussed.
1. The Last Words Written By Walt Disney Were Kurt Russell
Russell’s early acting career included some of his first significant credits at Walt Disney Pictures. In fact, Disney himself died in 1966, the same year Russell signed a contract with it. The last lines that he scribbled down before his passing on were Kurt Russell. Precisely what Disney intended when he wrote down the child actor’s name is still unknown to this day.
