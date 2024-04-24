Kristian Alfonso Reunites with Days of Our Lives in Heartfelt Tribute to Bill Hayes

Welcome Back to Salem, Kristian Alfonso
Kristian Alfonso marked her return to the beloved soap Days of Our Lives on April 22, embracing once again the role of Hope Brady. This return serves a dual purpose: to honor the late Bill Hayes and to revisit cherished memories and relationships within Salem.
A Tribute to Bill Hayes
Bill Hayes, who portrayed Doug Williams since 1970, is remembered by cast and fans alike for his profound impact on the series. Kristian Alfonso reflects on her time with Hayes, stating,
My return is very bittersweet, because it is the end of an era with Bill gone. So to return to Days is very sad. I am appreciative that they came to me to include me in their series of shows honoring Doug and I’m very happy to see everyone, but I’m entering the studio with a heavy heart.
The actress shared heartwarming anecdotes of Hayes’s welcoming nature during her initial days on set.
I remember my first scenes with him. He was very loving, very welcoming…Doing the scenes with Bill, I felt like I was with my dad because there was so much warmth and reality, she recollected.
Catching Up with Old Friends
Kristian is not only returning to pay tribute but also to reconnect with longstanding friends from the show. She expressed immense joy at meeting co-stars like Melissa Reeves and others.
It’s been years! I’m so excited to see her, to work with her, to giggle with her, to eat delicious food with her, to talk about our families. Just to catch up. It doesn’t matter how much time passes. We always just pick up right where we left off, said Alfonso enthusiastically.
Alfonso is also looking forward to creating more heartfelt moments, mentioning specifically the affectionate scenes planned between Roman and Hope.
Despite not having the chance to enact a much-anticipated storyline due to Hayes’s passing, Alfonso holds onto what could have been a beautiful father-daughter narrative.
I’m sad that I did not get the opportunity to do the storyline that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] had planned…What Ron had written was beautiful and emotional and it was a fantastic story. I was 100 percent for it and the fans would have loved it, she remarked with a hint of regret.
The Legacy Lives On
Kristian Alfonso’s dedication to Days of Our Lives, spanning over four decades, highlights not only her career but also seals her relationship with the show that has become synonymous with dramatic storytelling and complex characters.
I feel incredibly grateful that I ever had the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible show and the legacy that it holds…I’ll always be eternally grateful and so appreciative to Days of our Lives…regardless if I ever return or not, she profoundly acknowledged.
While there’s no confirmation on whether Hope Brady will stay on permanently after this emotional return, one thing is certain – Kristian’s connection with both the character and the soap remain indelible…
