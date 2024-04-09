Kristen Wiig’s Aunt Linda Roasts Barbie and The Bear on SNL’s Weekend Update

Welcome back to the hilariously critical world of Kristen Wiig’s Aunt Linda on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update. After a long hiatus, Aunt Linda made a triumphant return, taking aim at recent pop culture sensations with her unmistakable blend of confusion and candidness.
Aunt Linda Grapples with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie
Aunt Linda’s critique of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film was as blunt as ever. Despite the movie’s nostalgic charm and the captivating performance by Ryan Gosling as Ken, she was baffled by its premise. With two Aunt Linda ‘WHAT IN THE’S’ and four ‘GAHHHHS’, she expressed her disapproval, calling it ’90 minutes of stinko’. Yet, it wasn’t all scorn; the character showed a hint of affection for Gosling, admitting he’s ‘very hard to make fun of’.
The Bear Leaves Aunt Linda Scratching Her Head
Turning her attention to The Bear, Aunt Linda was expecting an entirely different story, perhaps involving actual bears or a heartwarming family narrative. Instead, she found herself watching a show about a restaurant — much to her dismay. Her verdict on the Hulu series, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmy, was harsh but humorous: ‘one, big, fat WHAT THE FUDGE’ and 15 ‘WHATTTT’S? GOING ONS.’ It seems the back-of-house chaos depicted in the show didn’t quite meet her expectations for entertainment.
Aunt Linda’s appearances on SNL have always been a source of amusement, with her character often confused by or outright critical of contemporary media. This latest appearance was no exception, as she navigated through the realms of film and television with her signature style.