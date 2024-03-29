Kristen Stewart Transforms Seth Meyers into a Lesbian Icon on Late Night

It was an evening of unexpected transformations on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the usual scripted dialogue took a backseat to spontaneous fun. Kristen Stewart, known for her cool demeanor and effortless style, brought her unique charm to the set, leading to a memorable moment that’s taken social media by storm.
Kristen Stewart Brings Cool Awkwardness to Late Night
As Kristen Stewart joined Seth for his famed ‘Day Drinking’ segment, viewers witnessed the merging of two distinct personalities.
The best part of these interviews is to see these celebrities loosen up in real time, slowly removing the guard rails of their PR-trained brains, observed an onlooker, highlighting the blend of Kristen’s cool awkwardness with Seth’s boyish charm.
Seth Meyers Smitten by Stewart’s Dramatic Flair
Amidst the revelry, Meyers couldn’t help but express his admiration for the actress.
No lie, you’re one of my favorite actors, I love your choices, you’re a wonderful dramatic actor, he confessed, a sentiment that undoubtedly added to the evening’s relaxed atmosphere.
An Unexpected Makeover Takes Center Stage
The highlight of the night arrived when Stewart took on the challenge of transforming Seth into a lesbian icon.
Here’s the deal Kristen Stewart, I have a bunch of lesbian accessories and clothes behind us and I am now counting on you to turn me into a lesbian icon, Meyers proposed, setting the stage for an iconic makeover.
Seth Embraces His Newfound Icon Status
Post-makeover, Seth looked into the mirror and humorously accepted his new look.
I feel as though I’ve reverted to what I’m supposed to be, he quipped, embracing the persona with an endearing mix of surprise and delight.
The Twilight Inspired Drink That Started It All
The evening’s antics kicked off with a nod to Stewart’s past as she crafted a Twilight-inspired cocktail. Despite her joking demand for blood, Meyers found himself sipping on a concoction far from vampiric yet unmistakably themed.
Celebrity Antics Abound in Day Drinking History
The ‘Day Drinking’ segment has seen its fair share of celebrity shenanigans. From Dua Lipa’s infamous nap in the bathroom to Rihanna’s singalong sessions, it’s become a beloved part of Late Night lore.
A Toast to Unscripted Moments and Lasting Impressions
As the night concluded, fans were left with lasting impressions of an unguarded Kristen Stewart and a delightfully tipsy Seth Meyers. The segment proved once again that sometimes the most memorable TV moments are those that are unplanned and unrehearsed.
Follow Us