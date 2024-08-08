Krista Allen Joins The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Taylor Hayes, Airing August 6

Krista Allen’s first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is set to air on August 6.
As Krista Allen steps into the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, fans hope her performance lives up to the legacy of a character deeply ingrained in the show’s history. Previously portrayed by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Rebecca Budig, the return of Dr. Hayes is highly anticipated.
Budding audiences might recognize Allen from her previous soap roles. Undoubtedly, this representation is one of the most notable highlights of her career.
Her first scenes will feature Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge).
Kaye, best known for his roles on All My Children, One Life to Live, and Port Charles, shares a unique rapport with Allen.
The Emmy-nominated actor relates that although the official papers remain to be signed, a deal has been reached.
This familiarity adds an intriguing dynamic to their characters’ on-again, off-again romance.
Katherine Kelly Lang also features prominently as Brooke, providing a strong foil to Taylor. Lang has earned multiple nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress and Hottest Female Star.
As fans eagerly await Allen’s debut, it’s clear that long-time viewers are in for a treat.
