Kit Harington Talks Nerves and New Challenges in Industry

Kit Harington stepped into unfamiliar territory by joining the cast of Industry, a show set in the cutthroat world of UK high-finance. Known for his iconic portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington admitted he was initially nervous about taking on a role so different from his previous work.
The show’s creator, Mickey Down, commented that Harington found it intriguing because
[Harington] loved that Max was so far removed from Jon Snow.
Nervous Anticipation
As reported, Kit Harington faced some anxiety about fitting into the ensemble of Industry. His apprehensions were not just about the drastic shift in character but also about joining a well-established cast and show dynamic.
A series set in London’s Pierpoint & Co., Industry revolves around the lives of young professionals navigating the high-stakes world of investment banking. Harington portrays Max Wolfe, head of fixed income trading. The background story reveals that Wolfe’s upbringing in a posh private school and powerful family unit fostered his confidence—and sometimes arrogance.
The Move from Westeros to Wall Street
Mickey Down elaborated on how they envisioned Wolfe to be starkly different from Jon Snow, allowing Harington to showcase an entirely new aspect of his acting range. This was echoed by one of his colleagues who stated,
I feel so privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with someone like Kit. He brings so much depth and dedication to his role, and we are truly lucky to have him on board.
A Complex Character in a Cynical World
The character of Max Wolfe is compelling due to the layers Harington adds through his performance. While Wolfe’s confidence can border on arrogance, his charm and expertise secure his critical role at Pierpoint & Co. This dynamic presentation required Harington to stretch his acting capabilities beyond what audiences might expect following “Game of Thrones.”
The introduction of Wolfe stirs up more intrigue within the narrative arc of Industry. According to showrunner Lena Dunham, the part was designed specifically with Harington in mind.
On Set Chemistry and Challenges
The balance of professionalism and personal challenges on set also added layers to this casting dynamic. As reflected in a behind-the-scenes comment from a fellow actor:
The actors recognized each other’s talents immediately,
In February, he sat next to a handsome Brit at his first table read and thought, ‘Wow, that guy is good.’ The intense nature of their characters meant their communications were minimal during filming.
A testament to Harington’s dedication is how the antagonistic relationship between their characters built trust over time, reflecting similar complexities off-screen as well.
Coping with Personal Struggles
Beyond professional anxieties, Kit Harington has been open about his struggles with mental health issues such as ADHD and mood swings. Speaking candidly on The Hidden 20% podcast, he shared that:
…fans conflating him with his “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow added to his challenges…This experience has shaped Harington’s recent choices as an actor, focusing instead on roles that allow him greater flexibility and personal growth.
His move into Industry‘s layered world of finance symbolizes a desire for evolution—both professionally and personally—as he finds balance amidst challenges while seeking more diverse narratives.
