Kit Harington Talks About Joining Season 3 of Industry and His New Role

In the glitzy world of London finance, where ambition, power, and intrigue are the order of the day, Kit Harington makes his audacious debut in Season 3 of HBO’s ‘Industry’. The high-stakes drama series captures the cutthroat nature of top-tier investment banking through the lives of young grads navigating their way at Pierpoint & Co.

Harington’s Evolving Journey into Finance Drama

Describing his anticipation for this new, intense role, Kit mentioned, I was so nervous playing this part; I knew it was going to stretch me. Stepping away from iconic characters like Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones," playing Lord Henry Muck underscores Harington's dynamic range.

The Charmer and Ruthless Businessman

Lord Henry Muck is both charming and ruthless, adding layers of complexity to the plot. Kit shares, You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time, alluding to his character’s multifaceted personality and the overarching themes of the show—ethics versus ambition.

Why Did Kit Join Industry?

Harington’s decision to join the cast stemmed from the script’s compelling quality. He found the depth and nuance irresistible. During an interview with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi, he revealed insights about his character and personal life.

The Rigorous World of Pierpoint & Co.

‘Industry’ offers a brutally honest look at corporative culture, portraying each character as ethically ambiguous. The central theme explores if genuine morality can coexist with financial success. This balance is reflected in Henry’s green energy venture, Lumi.

A Distinctive Take on Finance and Morality

Season 3 dives bolder into environmentalism through Lumi’s IPO. Amid debates and doubts surrounding green companies’ viability, ‘Industry’ maintains its signature cynicism while probing vital contemporary issues.

The Blend of Personal Lives and Professional Tensions

The drama doesn’t hover merely over financial narratives; it’s grounded deeply in personal entanglements. From flirtations to potential romances, Kit’s character intervenes amidst Robert’s (Harry Lawtey) long-standing affection for Yasmin (Marisa Abela).

The Evolution Continues

This riveting series also puts a spotlight on transformation and adaptation within high-demand environments. As we unravel more about Yasmin and Robert in Season 3, their complex decisions keep fans on edge.

Harington talked about his decision to return to work on a project like Modern Love after his break, mentioning it was a fun project. This information sheds light on why Kit Harington joined the industry again.

