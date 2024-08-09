Kit Harington Overcomes Nerves to Join Industry Season 3

High Hopes and Nervous Energy
Kit Harington’s journey from Winterfell to high finance has been anything but smooth. The beloved ‘Game of Thrones’ star admitted in a candid chat with Variety that he felt a mix of nerves and excitement about joining the cast of ‘Industry’. His vulnerability is palpable when he talks about feeling like a ‘fraud’, especially when working alongside seasoned actors.
It was something that was new to me. I’d never done anything like this.
Navigating New Waters
In ‘Industry’ Season 3, Harington plays Sir Henry Muck, a green tech company leader. Known for its brutal depiction of the competitive world of high finance,
Industry dares to upset any easy assumptions about climate change and environmentalism. Sir Henry Muck, with his smooth-talking charm, is an intriguing addition to the character repertoire that fans are curious to see unfold.
Mental Health Struggles
During his time on ‘Game of Thrones’, Kit faced significant pressures playing Jon Snow. This ultimately impacted his mental health, prompting him to seek professional help. As he mentioned,
My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back… Such experiences weigh heavy as he navigates new roles.
The Character Dynamics
One fascinating aspect of ‘Industry’ is its complex character dynamics. Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) return with their own troubles intensified. Their personal journeys are as compelling as ever, adding rich layers to the ensemble.
A New Challenge
This role presents a fresh challenge for Kit as he steps into a world entirely different from Westeros. It promises new heights for the actor who seems to have always ventured beyond comfort zones. By diving into uncharted territories, Harington keeps evolving, yet each step seems marked by a blend of apprehension and boldness.
Follow Us