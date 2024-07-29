Kit Harington Joins Industry Season 3 With New Trailer Teasing High-Stakes Drama

HBO has just dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Industry season 3, giving fans their first look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington as the new character who’s ready to shake things up.
Intense Finance World Returns
The drama continues in central London’s high-stakes finance world, with a fresh batch of ambitious professionals trying to claw their way to the top at the prestigious investment bank, Pierpoint & Co. Season 3 promises more of the riveting corporate maneuvering and intense relationships that defined the previous seasons.
Introducing Sir Henry Muck
The trailer introduces Harington’s character, Sir Henry Muck, a charismatic CEO of green tech energy company Lumi. According to the official synopsis,
As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi.
Muck’s Influence Over Yasmin
Harington’s Muck appears poised to heavily influence Yasmin, adding another layer of intrigue to Industry‘s already complex narrative. The creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down shared their thoughts on exploring such themes, noting,
We always wanted to explore the sense of disillusionment that comes with seeing the mechanics underpinning the financial industry.
New Dynamics and Returning Faces
Fans will be delighted to see returning regulars like Harry Lawtey (as Robert) and Marisa Abela (as Yasmin). Meanwhile, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) embarks on a new journey post-Pierpoint, partnering with FutureDawn’s Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).
Creators’ Vision for Season 3
The creators have been proactive in shaping season 3’s narrative even before its official renewal. Kay mentioned they had a good third season idea shortly after season 2 aired. This proactive approach means fans can expect well-developed story arcs and high-intensity episodes grounded in reality. Down reflects on their aim to keep every episode engaging.
This season also gives the actor Kit Harington a chance to flex his skillset in a wide range of episodes. Based on the recent clips, one can see how Harington portrays a more complex character than previously seen.
