Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Ending Explained

The curtain falls on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with a gripping and intense conclusion that sets the stage for future conflicts in this long-standing franchise. The film shifts its thematic lens by focusing on ape-on-ape violence, diverging from previous entries that grappled with man’s inhumanity to animals.

A New Hero and a Ruthless Villain

The story introduces us to Noa, played by Owen Teague, who embarks on a treacherous journey after his village is attacked by masked ape soldiers under Proximus Caesar’s brutal regime. According to a brief plot overview, Our new hero is the young ape Noa (Owen Teague) who is like all young adult chimps—seeking his father’s approval and testing his bravery. He is part of a clan that raises pet eagles, smokes fish, and lives peacefully. That all changes when his village is attacked by fellow apes—masked soldiers from a nasty kingdom led by the crown-wearing Proximus Caesar.

Confronting Harsh Realities

Noa’s world is upended, leading him on a mission to rescue his enslaved reclusive clan. As he journeys to free them, Noa uncovers disturbing truths about Proximus Caesar’s ruthless governance. The film depicts Noa grappling with harsh realities which further fuels his determination to survive and protect his kin.

Box Office Triumph

The movie’s revenue exceeded expectations with a domestic opening weekend generating $56.5 million (£45m). Early estimates anticipated earnings between $40-$45 million, but strong pre-sales bolstered its performance:

It’s a gamble. But based on those early box office numbers, it seems like it might have paid off. It’s great news at the box office for director Wes Ball and his new corner of this franchise. The domestic opening weekend for the franchise landed at $56.5m (£45m). That’s more than Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011.

Kingly Ambitions and Tough Choices

Proximus Caesar’s authority reveals itself notably during key moments showing his strategic depth and dangerous ambitions for his faction: Proximus Caesar plays a significant role, needing other characters for a job on a military bunker.

Setting Up Future Conflicts

The film closes with Noa confronting Proximus in a climactic battle which leaves audiences speculating about upcoming narratives:

The intense ending involves Noa realizing the harsh reality of the new world order where he must adapt to survive. This sets up potential sequels by hinting at the challenges Noa will continue to face.

Post-Credits Insight

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does not feature a post-credits scene but ends with an audio cue A brief ending scene with a twist paves the way for what will likely be an even gorier round.

The Future Beckons

The ending perfectly sets up future films by highlighting ongoing struggles and upcoming battles. With new twisted power dynamics, leadership roles are challenged profoundly making it evident that director Wes Ball has intriguing plans ahead for this saga.

