Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes delivers a thrilling new chapter

As Planet of the Apes soars into its latest chapter, the franchise continues to push the boundaries of cinema. The enduring saga that began with Charlton Heston’s 1968 classic has evolved remarkably over six decades. Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a fresh take on this beloved series.
The franchise that keeps evolving
Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is 20th Century Studios’ attempt to continue the Apes franchise. Does it work?
The film picks up several generations after Caesar’s reign, a pivotal figure portrayed by Andy Serkis in previous installments. This new era is marked by Noa (Owen Teague), a young chimp belonging to the Eagle Clan. The opening sequence, showcasing an eagle egg retrieval ritual, sets a breathtaking tone. It’s reminiscent of James Cameron’s Avatar films where characters seamlessly interact with their environment.
Noa’s journey evolves rapidly after his community is attacked by Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), a despotic leader whose ambitions threaten ape society’s fragile peace. As Ian Sandwell points out,
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes builds into a captivating second act and a thrilling finale.
A tale for today’s era
The film brings forward themes relevant to contemporary audiences. Andrea Riseborough may beat the odds to an Oscar nomination for her knock-down, drag-out performance in ‘To Leslie.’
Director Wes Ball injects new life into this epic saga, blending gritty realism with awe-inspiring visuals that immerse viewers in a post-apocalyptic world. Even though there’s less human presence compared to earlier films, characters like Mae (Freya Allan) add depth and tension.
Faces of performance excellence
Eka Darville delivers a chilling performance that complements Teague’s portrayal of Noa. As Noa transforms from a compassionate youth into a vengeful hero, we are drawn deeper into his story. Durand’s Proximus stands out as an intimidating villain whose mere presence shakes the very foundation of ape society.
A visual glory
One extraordinary evolution in the franchise has been the visual effects, with each film raising the bar for what’s possible in storytelling with computer-generated imagery (CGI). This time around, Wētā Workshop blesses us with some of the finest facial performances for digital characters we have ever seen.
When examining the visual style and cinematography, it is evident that Wes Ball brought his unique approach to filmmaking, merging practical effects with CGI to create an immersive experience.
A legacy reborn
To see the franchise display such promising growth and evolution almost six decades later is phenomenal and deeply heartening. Director Wes Ball breathes new life into this global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign. His innovative approach establishes Kingdom as arguably one of the most entertaining entries since Dawn.
The future looks bright
The film isn’t without its faults; some may find it too family-friendly or lacking the darkness that characterized previous films. However, it effectively sets up potential sequels while delivering stunning visuals and engaging performances.
The series’ headier themes returned with a vengeance in Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, which cemented Caesar’s role as the apes’ reluctant leader and explored the bleak consequences of violence.
As Ball takes us through Noa’s harrowing journey and encounters with Proximus, we are left eager for what comes next in this evolving tale.