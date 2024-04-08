Kingdom Hearts 4 Update: Has the New Game Been Confirmed Yet?

Kingdom Hearts 4 is expected to be another epic adventure that pushes the boundaries of the series. Square Enix has given us the most beloved and enduring franchises in video game history, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, and Tomb Raider. The game company has also made strides to support cross-platform, which has further solidified the fanbase. Kingdom Hearts has distinguished itself over the years through its inventive blend of Disney and Square Enix properties. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is the latest release in the franchise. This nostalgia factor makes it special for those who have grown up with the franchise and makes fans even more eager to discover what Kingdom Hearts 4 has to offer.
Sora Made A Comeback With A Million-dollar Apartment In Kingdom Hearts 4
The trailer revealed tantalizing glimpses of a more lifelike Sora in what appeared to be a prestigious Tokyo apartment. The featured apartment was instantly recognized by the user who posted it on X. The user named Aitaikimochi believes she may have identified the real-life counterpart of the apartment seen in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer.
She mentioned that the place closely resembles the residential area of Aoyama in Tokyo, which has million-dollar apartments. Or perhaps we should say, it is among the “most expensive residential areas” in the city. The user also claimed to have found the real-life apartment that Sora’s place might be based on. As seen in the trailer, the scene showing Sora and Strelitzia stepping out onto the balcony is also depicted as being on one of the highest floors of the block.
Kingdom Hearts Never Fails To Evoke Nostalgia With Its Classic Disney Characters
One of the franchise’s most distinctive features is its crossover concept. Regardless of how much graphics may advance in the coming eras, Disney characters are still as unforgettable and timeless as ever. Donald Duck, Goofy, and Hades are also seen in the trailer, enough of a hint to suggest their comeback in Kingdom Hearts 4. Although Donald has a short temper and occasional outbursts, he always has his friends’ backs and is willing to go to great lengths to protect them. True to his name, Goofy is just as goofy, but he is also loyal.
Hades is nothing but sly and manipulative, but definitely a memorable antagonist. Their appearance in the trailer suggests they’re on a quest to find their missing friend, Sora, who vanished at the end of the Melody of Memory spin-off. But Donald and Goofy’s conversation hints at their search for someone other than Sora. While some speculate it’s Hades, their reactions suggest otherwise.
Instead, they are looking for someone “who can help” them. Some fans believe it might be Auron, the former warrior monk of Yevon, from Final Fantasy 10. This is partly because the place where Donald and Goofy appear to be searching for someone feels familiar. Auron has also made brief appearances in past games, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if it turned out to be true.
There Has Been No Recent News Regarding Kingdom Hearts 4, but It Could Drop Not So Soon
A pair of years have elapsed since the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 left the gaming community in awe. It was during this same era that theories began circulating on different forums. In 2022, Square Enix held the 20th-anniversary event of the Kingdom Hearts series, which included a glimpse of the trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4. They also mentioned in the press release that the game is still in its “early development” phase. But with two years gone by, it’s probably made significant strides.
After a recent interview with Yoko Shimomura became public, fans are deliberating over the potential release date of the game. Shimomura is the mastermind behind the enchanting melodies in Kingdom Hearts and other rad video games. Based on what she said in the IGN interview, she’s currently occupied with composing tracks for multiple games. Titles or franchises are kept under wraps, but it is reasonable to assume that Kingdom Hearts 4 is among the “various different games” she’s working on, given her history with the franchise. Given that no official statements have been made regarding its release, rumors suggest that early 2025 might be the most probable time frame. Square Enix has yet to announce anything about Kingdom Hearts 4, so find out if another anticipated game, Elder Scrolls 6, is playable yet.