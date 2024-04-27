Riding on the success of his 2023 Poor Things, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos returns with an anthology movie, Kinds of Kindness. Although Poor Things has been Lanthimos’ biggest movie project, he has had a track record of success since his directorial debut in 2001. Besides being his new project, in Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos collaborates again with his Poor Things star lead, Emma Stone.
As a frequent collaborator of Yorgos Lanthimos in the last decade, Kinds of Kindness would be their fourth collaboration (including Lanthimos’ short film Bleat). With its star-studded cast, Kinds of Kindness is one of 2024 most anticipated movies. Here’s everything to know about Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s Kinds of Kindness.
What Is Kinds of Kindness About?
Kinds of Kindness is an anthology movie, and the first of its kind for Yorgos Lanthimos. As an anthology film, Kinds of Kindness will have three different stories. Set in the United States, the contemporary film will see some big A-list actors play key characters in each of the stories. One story will revolve around a man who’s desperately committed to taking control of his life, against the backdrop of what seems like a predetermined path.
In another story, a woman embarks on a journey to find an individual prophesied to become a powerful spiritual guide. In another story, a cop discovers his wife, who has been lost at sea, has returned. He struggles with the bittersweet return of his wife. Although he recognizes her as his wife, she seems like an entirely different person. Although several supporting characters are introduced, these three form the main storyline of Kind of Kindness.
Who Stars in Kinds of Kindness?
Although most of the lead characters’ names haven’t been officially announced, several Hollywood top actors have been confirmed as part of the Kinds of Kindness cast. Emma Stone leads the cast and plays the protagonist in one of the stories. It is her character that seeks to find the prophesied spiritual guide. Also joining the cast is four-time Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe. Although his character’s name is not yet known, he reportedly plays the man looking to take control of his life.
Willem Dafoe is known for playing the supervillain Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the MCU Spider-Man. He also starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2023 Poor Things. In the third story, Academy Award-nominated actor Jesse Plemons plays the cop whose wife returned, having been lost at sea. Jesse Plemons is known for his roles in Friday Night Lights (2006–2011), Breaking Bad (2012–2013), El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019), Fargo (2015), and Black Mirror (2017).
In supporting roles, actress Margaret Qualley will play Jesse Plemons’ wife, who returned home after being missing at sea. Margaret Qualley is known for her roles on The Leftovers (2014–2017), The Nice Guys (2016), Death Note (2017), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Maid (2021). Also joining the Kinds of Kindness cast are actresses Hong Chau and Hunter Schafer. Actors Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie have also been confirmed as part of the cast.
The Production Team & Crew Behind Kinds of Kindness
Besides Yorgos Lanthimos at the director’s chair, Kind of Kindness brings together some of Hollywood’s creative minds. Yorgos Lanthimos developed and co-wrote the Kinds of Kindness screenplay with fellow Greek writer Efthymis Filippou. Lanthimos and Filippou have long been frequent collaborators, with Filippou co-writing several feature films since the 2009 Dogtooth. During the early development of Kinds of Kindness, the script had the working title And, before it was renamed in December 2023. With the movie set in the United States, filming took place in New Orleans from October 24 to December 16, 2022.
When Does Kinds of Kindness Release?
Kinds of Kindness is scheduled for a world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in-competition in May 2024. After its premiere at the festival, it is also set to have a limited theatrical release in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on June 21, 2024. Kinds of Kindness is also scheduled for theatrical release in the United Kingdom and Ireland a week later, on June 28, 2024. It will also have a theatrical release in Greece on May 30, 2024. If you enjoyed reading about the Kinds of Kindness movie, read about the Apple TV+ Dark Matter series.
Watch Kinds of Kindness Trailer Below: