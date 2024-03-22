Kim Kardashian Enhances Acting Skills for Upcoming ‘American Horror Story’ Role

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is taking her acting aspirations seriously as she gears up for a role in the iconic series ‘American Horror Story’. With her history of captivating audiences on screen, Kardashian is now delving into the horror genre.
It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience, she shared, highlighting her enthusiasm for this new venture. To ensure her performance is up to par, she’s working with an established acting coach.
The upcoming twelfth season of ‘American Horror Story’, titled ‘Delicate’, is based on the novel ‘Delicate Condition’ by Danielle Valentine. The show promises to deliver a chilling narrative akin to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’. Kardashian joins a stellar cast including Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, and others, bringing together a diverse array of talent.
Kardashian is not new to the acting scene, having appeared in films such as ‘Disaster Movie’ and ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’, as well as lending her voice to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’. Her previous roles have allowed her to explore different facets of her acting ability, setting the stage for her upcoming performance in ‘American Horror Story’.
Deep Dive into Kim’s Acting Preparation
Kardashian’s commitment to her role extends beyond just learning lines. She’s immersing herself in the craft of acting, seeking guidance from professionals to refine her skills. Her packed schedule includes rigorous sessions with an acting coach, demonstrating her dedication to delivering a compelling performance.
My mom sent me a text saying, ‘I’ve seen your schedule, and it’s giving me anxiety. You have to slow down.’ Yet, Kardashian seems determined to excel.
Her involvement in ‘American Horror Story’ marks a significant step in her career trajectory. While juggling multiple roles in her professional life, she has often expressed interest in other pursuits.
I always joke with my mom—who’s my manager—I say Kim K. is retiring, and I just going to be an attorney, Kardashian has said in the past, hinting at her multifaceted ambitions.
Kardashian’s Met Gala Ensemble Sparks Conversation
The Met Gala has always been a platform for celebrities to showcase bold fashion statements, and Kardashian’s recent appearance was no exception. Designed by Schiaparelli, her outfit featured over 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystals. This ornate creation took over 1,000 hours and a team of artisans to perfect—a testament to Kardashian’s influence in the fashion world.