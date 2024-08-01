Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Star Passes Away at 79

Kim Johnson, the beloved Survivor: Africa runner-up, passed away on July 23 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.
A Legacy Remembered by Family
Johnson is survived by her three children—Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, they celebrated their mother, saying,
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.
An Icon on Survivor: Africa
Kim Johnson’s competitive spirit and memorable moments left her mark on Survivor: Africa. Host Jeff Probst reflected on her influence, noting that
She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story. He also noted that Kim was always someone you could count on for a good laugh.
Ethan Zohn’s Tribute
Ethan Zohn, who won the season and shared the game with Johnson, also paid tribute to his friend. In a heartfelt message, he shared,
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.
A Tale of Determination
Johnson’s journey on Survivor: Africa was extraordinary. Despite initially thinking she would be the first one out, she reached the final four and won the last two immunity challenges against all odds. Most notably, she bested fellow contestants Ethan Zohn and Lex van den Berghe in an intense final challenge under 104-degree heat.
Beyond Survivor
A retired schoolteacher from Oyster Bay, N.Y., Johnson’s achievements extended beyond Survivor. Reflecting back on her victory in Africa, she remarked,
The final immunity challenge was not luck, was not being nice… That was something that came out of me, inside of me—a determination that I haven’t seen in me, maybe ever.
