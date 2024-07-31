Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up Passes Away at 79

The Survivor community is mourning the loss of Kim Johnson, star of Survivor: Africa, who passed away at 79 on July 23. Johnson’s death was confirmed by her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, who shared the news with PEOPLE.

A Legacy of Strength and Kindness

Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity, read a statement from Kim’s children given to Entertainment Weekly. Renowned for her positive spirit, her children fondly recalled that she wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end.

Kerry Johnson Tichi further added, She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…

An Unexpected Contender

Kim Johnson gained fame after finishing as the runner-up in after finishing as the runner-up in Survivor: Africa, initially underestimated as just riding on coattails. At 56, she was then the oldest contestant to win the Final Immunity Challenge and reach the Final Tribal Council.

A Bond Among Tribes

Ethan Zohn, winner of that season, echoed many fans’ sentiments. On Instagram, he paid tribute saying he felt blessed to have competed alongside Kim and would have a planters punch in her honor.

A Community Remembered

This recent loss follows another profound departure – Sonja Christopher from the inaugural season passed away earlier this year at 87. Each player carried unique legacies within the ‘Survivor’ community.

Their contributions resonated widely, reminding us not just of game strategies but also their spirits’ resilience and positivity.

