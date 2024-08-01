Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Finalist Passes Away at 79

The beloved reality star Kim Johnson has passed away at the age of 79. Known for her remarkable run on Survivor: Africa, Kim’s passing was confirmed by her family, leaving the community in mourning.
Ethan Zohn broke the news of Kim’s death on Instagram, remembering her as a friend and competitor. He expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying he felt
blessed to have competed on the show with her and reminisced about their time together.
Remembering Kim’s Legacy
Kim Johnson, born March 6, 1971, in Calgary, led a vibrant and active life from a young age. She excelled in figure skating during her teens but had to give up her career due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Despite her health challenges, Kim was known for her incredible resilience and strength. She managed to raise two children while battling mobility issues, always supporting and caring for her family.
Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared an emotional tribute, describing her mother as
the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. Kerry added that Kim left behind
a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity.
A Notable Survivor Journey
Jeff Probst, the host of Survivor, also honored Kim by highlighting her impressive achievements on the show. In Probst’s words:
Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing. She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game.
Kim’s participation in Survivor: Africa was marked by her tenacity and strategic play. At 56 years old during filming, she notably became the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge and reach the Final Tribal Council.
The Community’s Loss
The passing of Sonja Christopher earlier this year at age 87 has already saddened the Survivor community. Now with Kim’s passing, fans and former contestants are reminded once more of these cherished figures’ profound impact.
The show’s official Instagram page also shared a message from Jeff Probst. Fans flooded social media with their condolences and memories of watching these impactful contestants on the show. Kerry’s heartfelt tribute highlighted Kim’s enduring influence:
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end … We will miss her forever.
