Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Alum Passes Away at 79

The reality TV world is mourning the loss of Kim Johnson, a beloved competitor from Survivor: Africa. The news was confirmed by her family on Monday. Kim, who was 79 years old, passed away after a battle with cancer.
A Memorable Series Runner-Up
Kim Johnson was best remembered for her role in the third season of Survivor. Competing at the age of 56, she reached the final tribal council, making her the oldest female contestant to do so at the time. Her journey was marked by an impressive win in the final immunity challenge, where contestants faced off in a grueling test of endurance and mental strength under the scorching sun.
Tributes from Family and Co-stars
Kim’s daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, shared her passing with People magazine, offering heartfelt words about her mother:
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end… She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…
Ethan Zohn, the winner of Survivor: Africa, also paid tribute to his friend and co-star:
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. He expressed his sorrow on Instagram and reminisced about their time together on the show.
Legacy of Resilience and Generosity
A retired schoolteacher from Oyster Bay, New York, Kim Johnson’s life extended beyond her television fame. She lived with an unwavering spirit and remained active in her community. Her toughness was not just demonstrated on TV but also throughout her life’s challenges.
Kim’s impact remains significant within the Survivor community, and her passing marks another sad moment for fans and fellow participants alike. Earlier this year, Sonja Christopher from season one also passed away at 87 years old.
A Remarkable Journey Remembered
Kim’s remarkable journey on Survivor: Africa, highlighted by being honored as one of the fiercest competitors even in later stages of life, is now etched as part of Survivor’s history. Her resilient nature both on and off-screen has left an indelible mark on all who knew her.
The entire entertainment community extends heartfelt condolences to Kim Johnson’s family during this difficult time. Her legacy will certainly inspire many who follow in her footsteps on screen and in life.
Follow Us