Kim Johnson of Survivor Africa Passes Away at 79

Kim Johnson, the former schoolteacher who gained fame on Survivor: Africa, passed away on July 23 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. Her children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy, confirmed the sad news.
“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever,” they said in a statement on Monday.
Survivor Host Pays Tribute
Jeff Probst, host of Survivor, expressed his sorrow over Johnson’s passing. “
Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing,” he noted while eulogizing Johnson’s influence not only on the show but also on everyone she encountered throughout her amazing journey.
An Emotional Farewell from Fellow Contestant
Winner of Survivor: Africa, Ethan Zohn, also shared a heartfelt tribute. “
It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a touching montage of Johnson’s highlights from season 3.
An Unprecedented Achiever
A retired elementary school teacher from Oyster Bay, N.Y., Johnson was 56 when she competed in Kenya on Survivor: Africa. Initially expecting to be the first contestant voted off, she managed to reach the final four and made headlines by winning the last two crucial immunity challenges. The final test demanded that contestants stand on uneven poles while holding a totem in 104-degree heat. In an endurance display lasting over three hours and twenty minutes, Kim outlasted both Ethan Zohn and Lex van den Berghe.
A Lifelong Legacy
Although she eventually lost to Zohn in a 5-2 jury decision at the final Tribal Council, Kim left her mark as not only the oldest woman to win an immunity challenge but also as one of the oldest finalists in Survivor history.
The CBS bio for Johnson noted, “In her free time, Johnson enjoys exercising (running, tennis and free weights), camping, hiking, fishing, sailing, golfing, horseback riding, thoroughbred horse racing and playing games of any kind.” It also described her as proud of her family and particularly delighted by her role as a grandmother.
Upon reflecting on her unexpected success in the show’s ultimate challenge, Kim mentioned that it wasn’t luck or being nice that propelling her to victory but something deep within—
a determination that I haven’t seen in me, maybe ever.
Follow Us