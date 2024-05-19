Kim and Judgmental Khloe Face Off in Season 5 Trailer of The Kardashians

The Kardashians are back and they’re not slowing down. With growing families, new ventures, and juggling their numerous kids and grandkids, the world’s most famous family has had an eventful year, and this season, fans are about to get an intimate look behind the scenes.
In the first trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reflects on their commitment:
We made a commitment to ourselves: slow down, take some time off to be present in the moment, yet it seems almost impossible for them to stick to it. Khloé Kardashian echoes in a confessional by questioning,
Have the Kardashians slowed down?; her answer is a clear
No.
The sisters are seen jetting off around the world for Fashion Week, with Kendall Jenner highlighting that a
really fun part of her career is doing it with her sisters. However, amidst these glamorous moments, there are also personal challenges unfolding.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is at a critical moment in her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. She reveals in the trailer that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery: This is really crazy; I just want Kourtney to be okay, Kris Jenner notes of her daughter’s high-risk pregnancy.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner’s health concern takes center stage as she reveals during a dinner with her daughters and boyfriend Corey Gamble:
I had my scan… they found a cyst and like a little tumor. This news visibly shakes the entire family.
Season 5 also captures Kim expanding her career and stepping into what she calls her actress era, filming for American Horror Story: Delicate. She remains busy as always while balancing law school and running multiple businesses.
Tension between Kim and Khloé escalates dramatically as Kim expresses frustration over Khloé’s
very judgmental attitude, referring to her as
unbearable these days. Their confrontation peaks when Kim tells Khloé she has
a stick up your a–, which leads Khloé to retort,
You are going through a lot right now and you’re taking it out on me.
Kendall Jenner also steps forward in this season, revealing her own struggles with anxiety and personal aspirations of starting a family. In a heart-to-heart conversation with Kris Jenner, Kendall states her family plans:
Three max, I’m cool with two though… I will give you a grandkid when the time is right.
This season promises more than just drama; it highlights the enduring theme of personal growth amidst public scrutiny. All these elements make season 5 highly anticipated among its fan base.