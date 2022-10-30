Khloe Kardashian Is Trying to “Unlove” Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is finally breaking her silence on her split from Tristan Thompson after years of him blatantly disrespecting her by cheating with multiple women.
She recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she candidly spoke about their breakup. Khloe admitted that she was still in the process of “learning to unlove” Tristan and found it difficult whenever people tell her to simply “move on.”
“When I said I’m learning to unlove Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to—they’re like, ‘OK, so move on,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s not that easy.”
She further explained that she was still trying to “reprogram” herself and break the “habits” she built with him, including the “repetition” and “routine.” Case in point: if something happened – whether it was good or bad – she would call Tristan.
“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on,” she noted, “but it doesn’t happen overnight.”
2022 has been rough on Khloe – and 2019 and all the other years Tristan cheated.
Earlier this year, Tristan – who only makes headlines because of his cheating scandals instead of his basketball career – secretly welcomed a child with 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols. She gave birth in December and slapped Tristan with one lawsuit after another for child support and other expenses incurred during her pregnancy.
Tristan admitted to being in a relationship with Nichols for months and claimed that the baby was possibly conceived on his birthday on March 13, 2021. Apparently, he left the party Khloe threw for him and flew to Texas to sleep with Maralee. Also, Khloe announced on that same day that she and Tristan had rekindled their relationship.
He initially denied fathering the child, but after taking a paternity test, he confirmed that he was the father of Nichols’ baby. He made the announcement on Instagram and went on to publicly apologize to Khloe.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Khloe didn’t address the issue directly, but she did post several cryptic quotes on her Instagram story.
Tristan didn’t even have the decency to come clean to her about his infidelity. Instead, she found out with the rest of the world – when court documents from the lawsuits were leaked to the public. Adding to the blow was the fact that Tristan had proposed to her (good thing she turned him down), and they were actually preparing to welcome their second child together via surrogate.
Tristan has a history of cheating – and the entire world knows about it.
Unless someone has been living under a rock, it’s safe to assume that almost everyone with access to the internet knows about Tristan’s conquests.
Throughout Khloe’s pregnancy with their first child, True, Tristan was caught on cam cheating on her with MULTIPLE women. Just days before she was due to give birth, Tristan was photographed entering a hotel with a mystery woman and leaving the establishment two hours later.
He was also reportedly making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The entire Kardashian clan dropped Jordyn, but it wasn’t long before Khloe took back Tristan.
Khloe Kardashian is working on herself.
Aside from her kids, there are two other things that occupy most of Khloe’s time – her Good American business and her fitness. She regularly posts clips and photos of her at the gym, trying to stay in tip-top shape.
As the new ambassador for Hydrow – a company that sells smart rowing machines – she told PEOPLE that while most girls “just want to be slender,” she prefers to be “muscular.”
“[I like to] strengthen my body,” she explained. “I don’t just want to be skinny; I want to be really strong.”
“Everyone has their own aspirations and body goals,” she added, “but I love when I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have new muscle definition,’ or I finally have that tricep cut that I’ve always wanted.”
Khloe also previously revealed that she was “contemplating getting my boobs done.” Apparently, that was on her mind “all the time.” She reasoned that whenever she wore a bikini, she didn’t have “ample cleavage” like her sisters.
Well, whatever makes you happy, Khloe.