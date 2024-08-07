Key Moments from WWE Monday Night Raw August 5 2024 After SummerSlam

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024 brought some significant developments to Monday Night Raw. Here are the five main takeaways from an action-packed evening in Baltimore:

GUNTHER’s Bold Declaration

The show kicked off with Ludwig Kaiser introducing the new World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER. He confidently stated, If you thought his Intercontinental Championship reign was historic, wait till you see what he does with this title. Kaiser echoed GUNTHER’s sentiments when he introduced him as the new champion to the crowd.

However, Randy Orton immediately confronted GUNTHER, setting the stage for a future clash. Both wrestlers exchanged verbal blows, leaving the audience hyped for what’s to come.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Brawl

Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser faced off in a brutal match that saw Kaiser play dirty by feigning an injury. Nonetheless, Sheamus delivered a powerful Brogue Kick for the win. The bout underscored the tension and physicality between these two athletes.

The Awesome Truth Battle

The tag team showdown between The Miz and R-Truth (Awesome Truth) against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory (A-Town Down Under) was a highlight of the night. Although Awesome Truth had early control, A-Town Down Under managed to secure the victory after a chaotic finish.

The Wyatt Sicks Debut

The newly formed faction Wyatt Sicks, featuring Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan, made their in-ring debut against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. The Wyatt Sicks showcased their ominous persona, dominating and winning their match to cement their arrival on Raw.

CM Punk’s Electrifying Return

CM Punk made a fiery return to address both his loss at SummerSlam and his future ambitions. He passionately declared that losing hasn’t deterred him and called out Drew McIntyre for another showdown, indicating that his journey is far from over.

