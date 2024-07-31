Key Highlights to Catch at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

As the Olympic Games return to Paris a century later, the city is ready to put on an unforgettable show. Over 10,000 athletes will sail down the Seine for an opening ceremony that promises to be the most ambitious ever attempted.

The live NBC broadcast kicks off with a pre-show at noon ET on Friday, and the ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. Paris time (1:30 p.m. ET). A prime-time encore will air later in the day for U.S. viewers.

An Opening Ceremony Like No Other

This year’s opening ceremony will stream live from Peacock and NBC Olympics. For the first time, athletes from 206 countries will parade along the main artery of Paris, the Seine River.

The ceremony will begin at Austerlitz Bridge and travel nearly 4 miles, ending at the Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower. Along this route, representatives of each nation will pass by iconic Parisian landmarks such as the Notre-Dame de Paris.

Spectacular Performances and Hosts

NBC’s Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson, and Peyton Manning will co-host the event, ensuring comprehensive coverage alongside Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Maria Taylor.

“Going totally makeup-free in the video, Clarkson mentioned that she had to be at her opening ceremonies location ‘way earlier than everybody else.’”

Musical Highlights

Celine Dion made headlines by performing L’Hymne à l’amour, a piece that holds significant meaning for many Parisians and French music lovers. Her performance marks a poignant return to the stage after battling stiff-person syndrome.

Nearly two years after revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Dion belted Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” as the finale of the roughly four-hour spectacle.

The Pride of America

NBA legend LeBron James will proudly carry the U.S. flag during the boat parade along the Seine, embodying his immense honor of representing his nation.

It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said.

A Message from Leaders

The opening ceremony isn’t just about athletes; political figures like President Emmanuel Macron are expected to address issues facing Europe today. His presence underscores France’s role in spearheading European unity and global diplomacy.

Our Europe today is mortal. It can die and that depends solely on our choices,” Macron asserted.

