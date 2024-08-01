Kevin Smith’s New Film The 4:30 Movie Explores the Nostalgia of 80s Cinemas

When Kevin Smith and friends acquired his childhood movie theater in Jersey, a new epoch in his creativity began. On Sept. 12, moviegoers were treated to the trailer of The 4:30 Movie, marking a nostalgic return for the filmmaker. The trailer premiered at Comic-Con, introduced by Smith himself.
This film, set in the 1980s, is described by Smith as a
sentimental journey, transporting viewers back to the days of high school crushes and old-school movie theaters. In fact, it centers around the very theater Smith frequented as a teenager. Filmed at SModcastle Cinemas, which he co-owns and revived from its former days as Atlantic Cinemas, the film embraces nostalgia both on and off screen.
Returning to His Roots in SModcastle
The essence of this film lies in its setting—Smith’s cherished childhood theater. This personal connection is noted as he often mentioned how filming there was like
tearing out chunks of his heart. This authenticity is what fans have come to expect and revere about Smith’s work.
The film stars Austin Zajur, familiar to Smith’s followers from his role in Clerks III. He leads an ensemble cast featuring Reed Northrup, Nicholas Cirillo, and Siena Agudong. Their characters’ teenage escapades unfold against the backdrop of a beloved local theater.
A Walk Down Memory Lane with Familiar Faces
Fans will welcome appearances by View Askewniverse regulars such as Jason Lee—renowned for his role in Chasing Amy, and Rosario Dawson among others. Their inclusion reinforces the interconnectedness of Smith’s projects.
The distributor behind this project is Saban Films, continuing their collaboration since Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. This alliance reflects Smith’s unwavering presence in contemporary independent cinema.
An Engaging Nostalgic Tale
The plot is a simple yet engaging tale—Zajur’s character asks Melody Barnegat (Agudong) to see an R-rated movie with him. Surrounding this are appearances from Ken Jeong, Rachel Dratch, and Adam Pally. These characters’ interactions capture the magic of first crushes and adolescent adventures.
An Invitation to Relive Youthful Days
Ahead of its wide release, Smith will premiere The 4:30 Movie at SModcastle Cinemas on August 24 at exactly 4:30 p.m., aligning with the film’s thematic celebration. This event doubles as a fundraiser for the theater, underscoring its value to both community and creator.
The 4:30 Movie hits theaters on Sept. 13 with tickets available now via smodcastlecinemas.com. As always, Smith plans to tour with this release, continuing his tradition of intimate fan engagements that highlight his enduring passion for storytelling.
