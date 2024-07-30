Kevin Smith’s New Film Explores Nostalgic ’80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

When Kevin Smith and friends bought his childhood movie theater in Jersey, he had grand plans. One of them: make a movie there. Today, the fruit of that effort arrives in trailer form. Smith introduced the trailer for
The 4:30 Movie at San Diego Comic-Con.
Like his own childhood, the film, which Smith describes as a sentimental journey, is set in the ’80s and looks to serve up nostalgia for high school crushes, landlines, and non-text phone communication. The story, coming to theaters on September 13th, centers on teens at a movie theater—the very one Smith went to as a kid.
Setting and Filming Location
Smith filmed the movie at SModcastle Cinemas, the Atlantic Highlands theater he co-owns, previously known as Atlantic Moviehouse. In the storyline, Smith restores the venue’s former name—Atlantic Cinemas.
Nostalgia Trip with a Modern Cast
The 1986-set story of teen romance stars Austin Zajur, who fans will recognize from Clerks III. Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, also has a role in this film. Austin Zajur‘s character asks Melody Barnegat (played by Siena Agudong) to go see an R-rated movie with him.
Featuring plenty of familiar Hollywood faces like Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Rachel Dratch, and Adam Pally, this film promises a mix of old and new favorites.
The View Askewniverse Regulars Are Back
The cast includes numerous Smith movie regulars from his View Askewniverse: Jason Lee (Chasing Amy), Justin Long (Clerks III), Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Jeff Anderson (Clerks series), Method Man (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Diedrich Bader (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Harley Quinn Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk) and Ralph Garman.
Future Plans
An incoming member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, Kevin Smith plans to tour with the movie like he did successfully with Clerks III and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. First up is the world premiere on August 24th at SModcastle Cinemas. Set for 4:30 p.m., this premiere acts as a fundraiser for the theatre.
The Long Road Ahead
Smith isn’t stopping with The 4:30 Movie; he’s already gearing up for another project—a third Jay and Silent Bob movie titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars. This film aims to explore their marijuana dispensary adventures.
The 4:30 Movie will be released on September 13th. For tickets to the premiere at SModcastle Cinemas on August 24th, visit smodcastlecinemas.com.
