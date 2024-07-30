Kevin Smith’s New Film Explores Nostalgic ’80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

by

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

When Kevin Smith and friends bought his childhood movie theater in Jersey, he had grand plans. One of them: make a movie there. Today, the fruit of that effort arrives in trailer form. Smith introduced the trailer for The 4:30 Movie at San Diego Comic-Con.

Like his own childhood, the film, which Smith describes as a sentimental journey, is set in the ’80s and looks to serve up nostalgia for high school crushes, landlines, and non-text phone communication. The story, coming to theaters on September 13th, centers on teens at a movie theater—the very one Smith went to as a kid.

Setting and Filming Location

Smith filmed the movie at SModcastle Cinemas, the Atlantic Highlands theater he co-owns, previously known as Atlantic Moviehouse. In the storyline, Smith restores the venue’s former name—Atlantic Cinemas.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

Nostalgia Trip with a Modern Cast

The 1986-set story of teen romance stars Austin Zajur, who fans will recognize from Clerks III. Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, also has a role in this film. Austin Zajur‘s character asks Melody Barnegat (played by Siena Agudong) to go see an R-rated movie with him.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

Featuring plenty of familiar Hollywood faces like Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Rachel Dratch, and Adam Pally, this film promises a mix of old and new favorites.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

The View Askewniverse Regulars Are Back

The cast includes numerous Smith movie regulars from his View Askewniverse: Jason Lee (Chasing Amy), Justin Long (Clerks III), Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Jeff Anderson (Clerks series), Method Man (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Diedrich Bader (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Harley Quinn Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk) and Ralph Garman.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

Future Plans

An incoming member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, Kevin Smith plans to tour with the movie like he did successfully with Clerks III and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. First up is the world premiere on August 24th at SModcastle Cinemas. Set for 4:30 p.m., this premiere acts as a fundraiser for the theatre.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

The Long Road Ahead

Smith isn’t stopping with The 4:30 Movie; he’s already gearing up for another project—a third Jay and Silent Bob movie titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars. This film aims to explore their marijuana dispensary adventures.

Kevin Smith&#8217;s New Film Explores Nostalgic &#8217;80s Teen Romance in His Hometown Theater

The 4:30 Movie will be released on September 13th. For tickets to the premiere at SModcastle Cinemas on August 24th, visit smodcastlecinemas.com.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Rise of Skywalker Tied for the Worst Reviewed Star Wars Movie
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2020
House of the Dragon Season 2 Delves into Power Struggles and Complex Characters
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2024
Was Voldemort Really The Villain in the Harry Potter Movies?
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2020
Kevin Costner’s Western Epic Horizon Chapter 2 Theatrical Release Postponed
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chelsea Vaughn
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2021
Intense Showdowns and Emotional Confessions on Summer House Reunion Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.