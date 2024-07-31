Kevin Smith Revisits Teen Years in New Movie The 4:30 Movie

The trailer for The 4:30 Movie, the latest coming-of-age comedy from director Kevin Smith, has debuted online following its unveiling at the San Diego Comic-Con.
Set in the summer of 1986, the film follows three sixteen-year-old friends who sneak into movies every weekend. When one of them invites the girl of his dreams, each teenager learns significant lessons about life and love.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. He has big plans for the moviehouse, which serve as the filming location for this nostalgic project.
A Journey Back to Teenage Years
Smith’s sixteenth feature film marks a personal journey into his past. Featuring an ensemble cast including Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, and Siena Agudong as the lead characters, the movie promises to resonate with those who grew up in this era.
Also included in the cast are Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Genesis Rodriguez, Justin Long, Jason Lee, Rachel Dratch, Kate Micucci, Adam Pally, Harley Quinn Smith, and Method Man. Their synergy adds life and character depth to this nostalgic narrative.
Siena Agudong was with her co-stars on the set, indicating strong collaboration during filming.
Nostalgia at Smodcastle Cinemas
It’s fitting that Smith chose to film at Smodcastle Cinemas. This is a place where he spent many weekends during his own teen years.
The Cast Brings It Together
Standout performances by Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and Reed Northrup (High Maintenance) promise to carry the emotional core of The 4:30 Movie. These actors are seamlessly supported by a cast of seasoned performers like Rosario Dawson and other notable names.
A Modern Classic in the Making?
The 4:30 Movie is not just another nostalgic trip but a heartfelt homage to cinema itself.
The film is set for a theatrical release on September 13, courtesy of Saban Films. Kevin Smith’s return to roots brings hope for fans anticipating a blend of humor and sentimentality that defined much of his early work.
