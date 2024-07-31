Kevin Smith Reconnects with His Past in New Film The 4:30 Movie

by

Kevin Smith is back at it, rekindling his love for old-school cinema with his upcoming film, The 4:30 Movie. This coming-of-age comedy takes us back to the summer of 1986 and follows three sixteen-year-old friends who sneak into movies at their local multiplex, learning serious life and love lessons along the way. Among the lead actors is Austin Zajur, familiar to Smith’s fans from ‘Clerks III’.

Kevin Smith Revives SModcastle Cinemas

The film was filmed at SModcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, a theater Kevin Smith now co-owns and frequented during his teenage years. Smith announced this exciting project during San Diego Comic-Con and later on social media, he revealed a poster for the movie. He even confirmed he would be releasing the trailer at Comic-Con.

From Nostalgia to Reality

The movie’s trailer brings out a wave of nostalgia as we are reminded of high school crushes, landlines, and movie-going experiences devoid of modern digital distractions. A memorable scene features 1980s teens using landline phones, capturing the essence of that era. The authenticity in recreating these moments makes this film relatable for those who grew up in that time.

An All-Star Cast for a Heartwarming Story

‘The 4:30 Movie’ features Austin Zajur as one of the teenage friends. Alongside him are Reed Northrup and Siena Agudong. The plot revolves around Zajur’s character asking Melody (played by Agudong) to watch an R-rated movie, promising a heartwarming yet humorous twist typical of Smith’s storytelling.

A Sentimental Journey

Kevin Smith Reconnects with His Past in New Film The 4:30 Movie For Kevin Smith, this project is not just another addition to his filmography but more a ‘sentimental journey’. He filmed ‘The 4:30 Movie’ at the very theater he frequented as a kid, which he has now co-reopened as SModcastle Cinemas. He describes it as a way to give back to his roots while resurrecting a piece of history relevant to his fans and himself.

