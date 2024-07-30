Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

by

Kevin Smith’s latest project ushers fans back to the cherished days of his youth, reminiscent of ringing landlines and 80s movie escapades. Back when he purchased his childhood theater in Jersey, a dream unfolded: making a film there. After its initial trailer reveal at Comic-Con in San Diego and subsequent release on YouTube, ‘The 4:30 Movie’ promises nostalgia, adventure, and heartfelt storytelling.

Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Smith’s Sentimental Journey

The film takes viewers back to 1986, a period close to Smith’s heart. In his words, remember that script I just finished? I started writing it because we’re about to own a movie theater – so I figured ‘Why not shoot a movie AT your new movie theater?’ The narrative follows three suburban teens as they indulge in a day of theater hopping.

Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Filming at SModcastle Cinemas

A dedication to preserving cinematic history led Smith to buy and keep afloat the Atlantic Highlands theater, now known affectionately as SModcastle Cinemas. This venue, rich with memories for Smith, is both the backdrop and an essential character in the film. Reflecting on this venture, Smith conveyed a mix of nostalgia and resilience.

A few years ago, there’s a chance that I didn’t walk away from a heart attack and that would’ve been my last Comic-Con. I’ve gotten six since then. I work under the assumption I’m living on borrowed time, so I just try to enjoy it, he shared.

Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Stellar Cast Joins the Journey

The cast brings together familiar faces from Smith’s previous films alongside exciting new talents. Key figures include Austin Zajur from ‘Clerks III’, Reed Northrup, Nicholas Cirillo, Siena Agudong, Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Rachel Dratch, and Adam Pally. Known View Askewniverse stars like Harley Quinn Smith and Rosario Dawson also join the ensemble.

Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Sentimental Yet Fresh

This ‘sentimental journey’, set to release on September 13 through Saban Films, promises a heartfelt tribute to the late 80s era of movie-going adventures. The director aims to resonate with audiences by reflecting on simpler times while injecting some fresh humor and drama into the mix.

Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Smith’s passion for cinema continues beyond The 4:30 Movie. Fans can look forward to another installment in the Jay and Silent Bob series titled ‘Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars’.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sara Rue
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2020
10 Top Films With 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2023
The Top Five Kristy Swanson Movie Roles of Her Career
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
Five Things You Need to Know About Disney’s Upcoming Pixar Pier
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2017
Does Mads Mikkelsen Prefer Danish Films Over Hollywood?
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2024
Jared Leto as the Joker
Fan Trailer Imagines a Batman: Three Jokers Comic Book Movie
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.