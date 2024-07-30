Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in The 4:30 Movie

Kevin Smith’s latest project ushers fans back to the cherished days of his youth, reminiscent of ringing landlines and 80s movie escapades. Back when he purchased his childhood theater in Jersey, a dream unfolded: making a film there. After its initial trailer reveal at Comic-Con in San Diego and subsequent release on YouTube, ‘The 4:30 Movie’ promises nostalgia, adventure, and heartfelt storytelling.
Smith’s Sentimental Journey
The film takes viewers back to 1986, a period close to Smith’s heart. In his words,
remember that script I just finished? I started writing it because we’re about to own a movie theater – so I figured ‘Why not shoot a movie AT your new movie theater?’ The narrative follows three suburban teens as they indulge in a day of theater hopping.
Filming at SModcastle Cinemas
A dedication to preserving cinematic history led Smith to buy and keep afloat the Atlantic Highlands theater, now known affectionately as SModcastle Cinemas. This venue, rich with memories for Smith, is both the backdrop and an essential character in the film. Reflecting on this venture, Smith conveyed a mix of nostalgia and resilience.
A few years ago, there’s a chance that I didn’t walk away from a heart attack and that would’ve been my last Comic-Con. I’ve gotten six since then. I work under the assumption I’m living on borrowed time, so I just try to enjoy it, he shared.
Stellar Cast Joins the Journey
The cast brings together familiar faces from Smith’s previous films alongside exciting new talents. Key figures include Austin Zajur from ‘Clerks III’, Reed Northrup, Nicholas Cirillo, Siena Agudong, Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Rachel Dratch, and Adam Pally. Known View Askewniverse stars like Harley Quinn Smith and Rosario Dawson also join the ensemble.
Sentimental Yet Fresh
This ‘sentimental journey’, set to release on September 13 through Saban Films, promises a heartfelt tribute to the late 80s era of movie-going adventures. The director aims to resonate with audiences by reflecting on simpler times while injecting some fresh humor and drama into the mix.
Smith’s passion for cinema continues beyond
The 4:30 Movie. Fans can look forward to another installment in the Jay and Silent Bob series titled ‘Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars’.
