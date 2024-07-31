Kevin Smith Explores 80s Nostalgia in New Comedy The 4:30 Movie

Kevin Smith is back with another foray into comedy, this time with The 4:30 Movie, a nostalgic journey set in the late 80s. Unveiled at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, this film promises a trip down memory lane for those who remember sneaking into cinema halls on lazy Saturdays.
Unveiling at Comic-Con
During the event, Smith introduced fans to several of his latest projects, spotlighting The 4:30 Movie. According to the official synopsis, the film is set during the summer of 1986 and follows three teenage friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at their local theater. Their plans take a twist when one of them invites his dream girl to an R-rated film, only to face the snooty interference of a self-important theater manager played by Ken Jeong.
A Stellar Cast
The film features an impressive lineup including Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, and Ken Jeong. Supporting roles are filled by notable actors like Austin Zajur, Siena Agudong, and Jason Mewes. Jeong’s character offers comedic relief as he pretends to have limited English proficiency in front of friends, leading to a memorable and laugh-inducing scene.
Smith’s Nostalgic Touch
Kevin Smith, recognized for his beloved characters Jay and Silent Bob, undertakes both direction and writing duties for this project. He brings his signature style—an homage to his youth and love for the movies. Touching on themes of friendship, young love, and the magic of cinema, The 4:30 Movie is slated to deliver laughs alongside heartfelt moments.
A Busy Slate for Smith
Besides The 4:30 Movie, Smith has also teased an upcoming third installment in the Jay and Silent Bob series titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars. This new addition follows the 2019 reboot and continues the adventures of the iconic stoner duo first introduced in Clerks.
Yes, they wouldn’t have to pay me. I’d pay them! That’d be amazing., Smith gushed about his zeal for future cameos, emphasizing his unwavering passion for cinema in any form, including his adored Marvel films.
The 4:30 Movie will hit theaters on September 13, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as Smith gears up to transport us back to the golden days of moviegoing.
