Kevin Costner’s Attempt To Derail Tombstone Revealed

It was the early 1990s, and Kevin Costner’s star was shining bright. His string of successful films had made him one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. Yet, amidst this glittering career, a story unfolded that hinted at the complex dynamics of movie-making and competition in Tinseltown. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Costner’s alleged actions during the production of the western classic Tombstone, and how they might have impacted its journey to the silver screen.
Exploring Costner’s Hollywood Clout During Tombstone’s Era
By the early ’90s, Kevin Costner had established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With hits like ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘Dances With Wolves,’ he had not only won hearts but also critical acclaim and Oscars. This period of success had given him considerable sway in the industry. Costner was seen as a revivalist of the western genre, a filmmaker who could blend classic storytelling with contemporary cinema, making westerns appealing to modern audiences once again.
Tombstone A New Challenger in the Western Genre
Tombstone emerged as a film that would redefine the western genre for a new generation. Directed by George P. Cosmatos, who replaced the original director Kevin Jarre, the film promised to bring back the allure of cowboy capers from the 1880s. With a cast boasting names like Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell, it was poised to captivate audiences with its blend of drama, action, romance, and comedy—a throwback to the golden era of 1950s cinema.
Wyatt Earp Costners Competing Western Venture
Simultaneously, Kevin Costner was working on his own western project titled ‘Wyatt Earp.’ This biopic aimed to chronicle the life of the legendary lawman from his youth through his adulthood and exploits in Dodge City, culminating in his time in Tombstone, Arizona. Costner’s collaboration with Lawrence Kasdan promised a film that would delve deep into Earp’s life and legacy.
Costners Grip on Hollywoods Power Levers
It’s been suggested that Costner used his clout to influence studios against backing ‘Tombstone.’ The belief was that with Costner playing Earp, it would be challenging for ‘Tombstone’ to land a star of equal magnitude to make it competitive. However, specific details on how this influence might have been exerted are not well-documented.
The Casting Carousel Tombstones Tumultuous Journey
The impact of Costner’s actions on Tombstone’s casting is not explicitly detailed; however, it is known that Tombstone boasted an impressive ensemble cast. The script caught Kurt Russell’s interest, which proved pivotal for the film’s casting success. It’s said that Sam Elliott, playing Virgil Earp alongside Russell’s Wyatt, held no fears about competition from Kasdan’s movie.
Showdown of the Westerns Tombstone vs Wyatt Earp
The battle at the box office between ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Wyatt Earp’ was intense. Released first, Tombstone doubled Wyatt Earp’s earnings and has since become regarded as a modern Western classic. On the other hand, ‘Wyatt Earp’ suffered from being overlong and followed too closely on the heels of its competitor.
The Dust Settles The LongTerm Fallout of the Tombstone Conflict
The rivalry between ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Wyatt Earp’ left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Despite both films aiming to tell the authentic story of Wyatt Earp, they ended up carving distinct legacies. While Tombstone is celebrated as a classic that revitalized the western genre, ‘Wyatt Earp’ is often remembered as an ambitious project that didn’t quite hit its mark. This saga also reflects on Costner’s reputation in Hollywood during that era—a time when he was seen as an influential figure capable of shaping movie projects and their reception.
In conclusion, while Kevin Costner’s influence in Hollywood during the production of ‘Tombstone’ is undeniable, the full extent of his involvement remains shrouded in mystery. What is clear is that both ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Wyatt Earp’ contributed uniquely to the landscape of American cinema—each telling their version of a tale as old as time: the story of Wyatt Earp.
