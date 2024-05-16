Kevin Bacon and Family Recreate His Friday the 13th Death Scene on 44th Anniversary

Kevin Bacon’s family recently took a playful trip down memory lane by recreating his gruesome death scene from the iconic 1980 horror film, Friday the 13th, to mark its 44th anniversary.
On May 9, 2024, Bacon’s wife of 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick, and their children, Travis (34) and Sosie (32), posted a hilarious video on Instagram. In the clip, as Kevin took his routine afternoon nap, Kyra playfully declared,
It’s time! Dad is taking his daily nap, while holding a prop arrow smeared with blood-red paint, recalling the shocking moment when Kevin’s character Jack met his untimely end with an arrow through his neck.
Travis placed the fake arrow on Kevin’s chest, while the family chanted
ch ch ch, ah ah ah—the eerie sound effect synonymous with Jason Voorhees. Startled awake, Kevin sprang up with a scream before Travis reassured him humorously,
Relax. It’s Thursday.
The post was warmly captioned by Bacon,
That was a close one… 44 years since Friday the 13th, and I still can’t take a nap in peace. #fridaythe13th
The movie originally premiered on May 9, 1980, and starred Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, and Ari Lehman alongside Kevin Bacon. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham and featuring special effects by Tom Savini—who delivered the memorable gory death scenes—the film was pivotal in establishing slasher tropes that would dominate horror cinema.
Bacon admitted in a March episode of his podcast,Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, that Jack’s fate was inevitable given the character’s actions:
The combination of the speedo and the marijuana and the sex meant Jack was definitely gonna die.
Kevin’s association with Friday the 13th is etched into horror history. Alongside other classics such as Tremors, where he battled underground creatures termed Graboids, his humble beginnings in horror solidified his status as a versatile actor who could fluently navigate across genres.
Sosie followed in her dad’s footsteps and starred in her own horror film,Smile. Reflecting on this experience at the film’s premiere she noted,
I don’t think that he gave me any tips prior, but we definitely talked about it after.
Bacon remains active in Hollywood with upcoming projects like perhaps reprising his villainous role in Ti West’s hotly anticipated conclusion to his X trilogy, MaXXXine. But beyond acting, he has also explored philanthropic ventures; for example, through his charity Six Degrees which helps provide basic necessities and supports youth programs.
This playful homage from his family to Friday The 13th sheds light not only on Kevin’s roots but also highlights how a classic scene can still resonate decades later within pop culture.
