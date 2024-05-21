Kensington Teacher and Student Go Viral for Veggie Dance Battle

Close to 20 million people around the globe have seen the TikTok video of a 2nd grader and his teacher throw down in a “Veggie Dance” dance-off.
Deep Roots Charter School in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood has become the new sensation. The stars of the viral video, 2nd grader Ahmad Dennis and his teacher Regina Laurie, have won the hearts of the internet by spreading joy through their spontaneous dance challenge.
@jiggythegod Cool Kids Vs Cool Teachers Dance Battle! – #SchoolJoy #Educators #CoolKids #dancebattlechallenge #Dance #philly #nyc #dc #battle #fun #trending #trendingtiktok #Viral #fyp #students #Teach ♬ Veggie Dance – Gracie’s Corner
According to Laurie,
I was watching old dance battle videos on YouTube and thought, that could be fun and inspirational. One thing led to another, sparking this delightful moment caught on camera.
The exact moment that Laurie decided to challenge Ahmad was pivotal; seeing a student with suspenders and sweater vests ready, she felt compelled to show her playful side. Laurie later commented,
He kept telling me, ‘Oh, Mrs. Laurie, you’re old. Look at your (gray) hair.’ So I said to myself, ‘I’m going to challenge this boy to a dance-off. I’m going to dance rings around this boy and he doesn’t even know it yet!’
This infectious enthusiasm quickly reverberated online. Reactions were overwhelmingly positive with viewers flooding the comments section with messages of support and admiration.
One anonymous viewer wrote,
When one person finds the courage to open up and let others see their real self, it inspires others to follow, highlighting the larger impact such spontaneous acts can have.
Praise also rained down on Laurie’s impressive dance moves. One viewer encapsulated this sentiment perfectly with the comment:
She left no crumbs. Even Ahmad admitted surprise at Laurie’s dancing prowess, stating,
I never knew she could dance like that.
Laurie herself was taken aback by the global response:
I cannot wrap my head around all this. But beyond her personal amazement, there’s a deeper resonance—showing that empathy and creativity can bridge gaps between generations.
Many are drawing comparisons between Deep Roots Charter School and the hit show Abbott Elementary because both highlight how schools can capture the joy of learning through engaging activities. It’s a place where students experience love, support, and encouragement.
Principal Lucilla Perry-Edwards emphasizes this philosophy:
Let children be children. Fun Fridays at Deep Roots exemplify this principle by promoting creativity and teamwork among students regularly.
With engaging initiatives like the veggie dance battle, Deep Roots is fostering an environment conducive to both academic achievement and emotional growth. As Laurie enthuses about inspiring other educators:
I think that I sort of led the way in terms of having other teachers not be afraid to kick off their shoes and literally just show that you’re also a person behind that role that we have.