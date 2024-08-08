Kelly Ripa’s Special Disney Honors and Her Absence from Live

It’s a tale as current as Monday, August 5: Kelly Ripa is missing from Live with Kelly and Mark. Regular viewers have noticed her absence all week, with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, being joined by temporary replacements.
Live’s announcer Deja Vu started the week alongside Consuelos, followed by Jane Krakowski on Tuesday and then Deja returning on Wednesday.
Speculations About Ripa’s Whereabouts
As fans anxiously anticipate Kelly Ripa’s return, they must wait just a little longer. On this morning’s show, Maria Menounos—who previously substituted for Ripa in July 2023—co-hosted alongside Consuelos. The duo engaged in discussions with John Stamos about his role in UnPrisoned Season 2, which premiered on Hulu on July 17.
Where is Kelly Ripa Now?
The big question remains: Why is Kelly absent this week? A production source shared that Consuelos will team up with various guest-hosts, including Deja Vu, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen. Despite Kelly’s absence, each episode has featured fresh content to keep viewers engaged.
In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Ripa revealed she is
honored and excited to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. She will be honored alongside other luminaries this weekend at Disneyland.
Live with Kelly and Mark continues to air on weekdays. Tune in for more episodes brimming with dynamic segments like ‘Travel 101’ and ‘Trending Summer Food Faves’ hosted by none other than Kelly Ripa herself.
