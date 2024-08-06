Keanu Reeves Expands John Wick Universe with New TV Series Under The High Table

It’s official: John Wick is expanding further into television! Keanu Reeves, alongside Chad Stahelski, is developing a new sequel series titled John Wick: Under The High Table.

This exciting update marks a significant extension to the John Wick universe, traditionally known for its action-packed films. While Reeves isn’t confirmed to reprise his role on screen, he will take on the executive producer position alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

An Uncharted Future for John Wick

The continuation of the saga will introduce audiences to new characters and revisit familiar faces navigating the aftermath of John Wick’s departure from the High Table. As revealed by an official movie synopsis: The film will combine the new and the old, bringing the John Wick universe into a new era.

Diversifying the Franchise

The TV series is only one part of an expansive plan for the franchise. There are also two anticipated movie spin-offs — Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, set for a 2024 release, and a film centered on Donnie Yen’s character Caine.

Ana de Armas stars as an assassin seeking vengeance for her family’s murder in her film, while Donnie Yen’s blind assassin Caine takes center stage following his introduction in John Wick: Chapter 4.

A Planned Cinematic Universe?

The announcement aligns with Chad Stahelski’s broader vision of crafting a cinematic universe . Stahelski expressed his strategic approach in an interview with The Direct’s Klein Felt, emphasizing his collaborative yet hands-off involvement in these projects.

The organizations represented by members of the High Table have many police forces, politicians, and bureaucrats around the world in their pockets, allowing them to conduct business with virtual impunity.

This insight frames the immense power and influence within the criminal underworld depicted in the series.

A New Era of Action-Thrillers?

With Keanu Reeves at the helm as producer and new faces stepping into pivotal roles, fans can expect fresh narratives that stay true to the high-octane spirit of the original films. Stay tuned for further updates!